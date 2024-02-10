OJ Simpson Diagnosed with Cancer, Undergoing Intensive Treatment: Report
A new report says that 76-year-old O.J. Simpson has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Simpson is undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas, WPLG-TV reported, citing sources it did not name.
The station reported that Simpson has heard rumors that he is in hospice care, but a video he released Friday pushed back against that report.
Hospice??? pic.twitter.com/OXLzs9jWO6
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) February 9, 2024
In the video posted to social media, Simpson indicated he is not in hospice care.
“Hospice? Hospice? You talking about hospice?” he said with a laugh. “No, I’m not in any hospice.”
“I don’t know who put that out there, but whoever put that out there — I guess it’s like the Donald say, you can’t trust the media,” he said. “The Donald” was a reference to former President Donald Trump, who was given the nickname by his late first wife, Ivana.
“In any event, I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl here in Las Vegas and all is well,” he said. “Take care, have a good Super Bowl Weekend.”
Never before a game! pic.twitter.com/F0rFCwWQ3n
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) May 30, 2023
In a May 2023 video Simpson posted on X, most of which discussed the use of marijuana, he said that “in recent years, I unfortunately caught cancer and so I have to do the whole chemo thing.”
In the video, he said he had COVID-19 and cancer at the same time, but noted his chemotherapy was over.
“I’m healthy now. It looks like I beat it,” he said.
Simpson did not explain what form of cancer he had.
Simpson was an NFL and college football legend who was acquitted in 1995 for the murders of his wife and an acquaintance, but later served prison time for an armed robbery conviction after he retook possession of memorabilia he claimed was rightfully his.
Last fall, Simpson appeared on the “It is What it Is” sports podcast to discuss the New York Jets’ fortunes following their quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ season-ending injury.
In the interview, Simpson commented, “9/11 is just a bad day for New York.”
Simpson was referring to the Sept. 11 attacks in 2001. Rodgers was injured on Monday, Sept. 11.
Truth and Accuracy
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.