Just in: Snoop Dogg's Brother Bing Worthington Has Died at 44

The brother of rapper Snoop Dogg, Bing Worthington, has died at the age of 44, according to reports and the hip-hop star himself.

The rapper, 52, announced the passing of Worthington on his Instagram page in several posts on Friday afternoon.

In one post, the rapper shared of himself, his brother and another man with several emojis — including a crying face, a dove and praying hands.

In another post on the platform, Snoop Dogg shared a video with Worthington and several other men at a cemetery.

He tagged his late brother and wrote, “always made us laugh … u bac with moms.”

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr, lost his mother Beverly Tate in October 2021, People magazine reported.

In a third Instagram post, the rapper shared a photo of Worthington with their mother and commented, “bac wit momma.”

No cause of death has been released, nor have any additional details about Worthington’s sudden passing.

Worthington last posted on social media six months ago when he shared an image of him with Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin:

TMZ reported Snoop Dogg and Worthington were half brothers through their mother.

Worthington once worked as a roadie for his brother while he was on tour.

He eventually became Snoop Dogg’s tour manager.

TMZ further reported Worthington eventually launched his own music career and at one point founded a record label in Canada and that he enjoyed the business side of the music industry, rather than being in front of people.

