Star Rapper Snoop Dogg Changes Tune on Trump, Says He Has 'Nothing but Love and Respect' for Him

Joe Biden’s dumpster-fire presidency has been such an epic failure that even harsh critics of former President Donald Trump are now singing his praises.

Rapper Snoop Dogg, who in 2020 ripped the 45th president as a “f***ing weirdo,” has now changed his tune.

“Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me,” Snoop told The Sunday Times of London.

“He has done only great things for me,” the rapper said. “He pardoned Michael Harris, so I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump.”

Harris, who helped to found Snoop’s first record label, Death Row, was imprisoned for drug offenses. Trump pardoned him in January 2021 shortly before leaving office.

Snoop Dogg’s effusive praise of the Republican front-runner in this year’s presidential race is a far cry from the vitriol he has directed at the former president and his supporters over the years.

In the 2017 music video for his song “Lavender,” Dogg depicted Trump as a clown and shot him in the head.

In 2020, the rapper torched Trump and his followers, saying “Donald Trump is a f***ing weirdo. If you voted for him, I don’t have no problem with that. But if you’re still with him, f*** you!”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language some viewers will find offensive.

Snoop Dogg has a word for Donald Trump supporters pic.twitter.com/gjxfL9GDjf — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 10, 2020

Less than two years after Biden took office, Snoop soured on the doddering Democrat.

In July 2022, the rap mogul took aim at the president’s flailing mental acuity by promoting a brand of marijuana that lampooned his trademark clueless demeanor.

In an Instagram post, Snoop spotlighted a package of “premium cannabis” labeled “Sleepy Joe OG” with a photo of Biden looking dazed and confused.

Pictured next to the president were the flags of Ukraine, China and Russia with the blurb, “You won’t even remember what country you are in!”

Near the bottom of the package was the tagline, “Where Am I???”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

When asked by The Times if he planned to endorse Trump in this year’s election, Snoop said he might but he’s leery of the blowback he would get.

“I may have to,” Snoop said. “Because there are mixed views on that, so I want to see what the people say.”

Snoop joins a growing chorus of rappers who have directly or indirectly expressed their support for the 45th president. Interestingly, many of them were former Trump haters. Among them are:

• Meek Mill

• Lil Pump

• YG

• Ice Cube

• Lil Wayne

To be clear, most people don’t take their voting cues from rappers. But even those of us who are not rap fans can see the writing on the wall.

Biden’s approval ratings have tumbled amid crippling inflation, soaring crime, escalating geopolitical conflicts and a catastrophic border crisis.

Democrats and their corporate media lapdogs can lob race-baiting attacks against Trump all they want, but you can’t assuage public outrage over skyrocketing grocery prices and runaway crime with empty rhetoric.

