Just in: Top House Democrat Suffers Stroke After Previously Holding Leadership Spot for Over 2 Decades

Top House Democrat Suffers Stroke After Previously Holding Leadership Spot for Over 2 Decades

 By Michael Austin  August 13, 2024 at 3:58pm
One of the House Democratic Party’s most senior members suffered a stroke on Sunday.

Maryland Rep. Steny Hoyer, the 85-year-old former House majority leader, reportedly experienced “mild” symptoms from the stroke.

A spokesperson for the congressman claimed the representative will be back at work as soon as next week.

“On Sunday night, August 11, Rep. Steny Hoyer experienced a mild ischemic stroke and sought medical treatment,” Margaret Mulkerrin, a spokeswoman said, according to The Hill.

“Mr. Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms. He expects to resume his normal schedule next week.”

Mr. Hoyer’s wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team.”

In late 2022, Hoyer stepped down from House Democratic leadership after serving in the role for over 20 years.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi also stepped down at that time.

This isn’t the only media emergency Hoyer has faced in recent years.

According to The Hill, in 2018 Hoyer was hospitalized over a bout of pneumococcal pneumonia.

Many took to social media following news of Hoyer’s stroke to react.

“What are the rules here?” one user posted.

“He’s already on the ballot for November, what happens if he can’t serve?”

“Term limits,” another wrote.

“At [least] 7 democrats in congress are in their mid- 80’s but the lust of power is too strong for them to step down.”

“There really should be a max age, say retirement age that you can not be in government,” one user wrote.

“[L]et the new generation take over, they have to live it in.”

Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Conversation