Justice: Remember When Kimmel Lied to Help Cancel Roseanne? Well, Now She's Stepped up to Take Over His Job - Video

ABC has made the decision to take “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” off the air indefinitely following an outright lie about Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk’s accused assassin being a supporter of President Donald Trump — and not a single person should feel sorry for the host.

Jimmy Kimmel has made a point to gloat and celebrate when other TV personalities have lost their jobs: What goes around comes around, Jimmy.

In 2018, Kimmel disingenuously framed actor and star of “Roseanne” Roseanne Barr’s tweet about former senior advisor to Barack Obama Valerie Jarrett as a racially charged remark, given that Jarrett is a black woman.

For her tweet about Jarrett, Barr’s reboot of her popular sitcom was canceled.

Never forget how Jimmy Kimmel misrepresented @therealroseanne joke tweet and pushed for the network to take her show away. pic.twitter.com/zok8WJN5nt — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) September 18, 2025

“Roseanne, you’re not going to believe this, but she tweeted something outrageous,” Kimmel said smugly.

“ABC decided to cancel their highest rated show ‘Roseanne’ following a tweet in which Roseanne compared an African-American woman, a former advisor to President Obama to an ape, which did not sit well with ABC management or anyone with a brain, really.”

Kimmel carried the joke further with clips of “Roseanne” where Barr was not in the scene, poking fun that ABC could just continue the show without her, naming it “Dan” after her co-star John Goodman’s character, Dan Connor.

The offending tweet, which has since been deleted, can be viewed below:

While not in the best of taste, there are two important things to note. First, Roseanne did not directly call Jarrett an ape or provide a direct comparison between the two. Second, and more importantly, at the time of the post, Roseanne was very publicly dealing with mental health issues. And while that is not a free pass to say outrageous things, it also can give some context. (Isn’t the left all about helping those with mental health concerns?)

Later in 2023, Kimmel would gloat about journalist and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson being fired.

WARNING: The following video contains suggestive language that may offend some readers.

2023. Jimmy Kimmel celebrates Tucker Carlson getting fired from Fox. pic.twitter.com/KkvVRc4At6 — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 18, 2025

“Tucker couldn’t be reached for comment. He’s already on a plane to Moscow to meet with his manager,” Kimmel remarked, pushing the narrative that any and every prominent conservative is somehow a Russian asset.

“What an absolutely delightful shock this is,” he told his audience.

Kimmel could not get enough on himself in this monologue, branding Carlson “one of the most despicable mother tuckers ever to appear on American television.”

Barr took great joy in response to Kimmel’s situation, offering to step in if ABC needed a host via social media platform X.

Just image that sequence of events.

Kimmel laughs at Barr’s cancellation and lies about her. Then proceeds to get booted off the air for lying further, only for audiences to be treated to a new “Late Night with Roseanne!” show where the comedian gives her own monologue, exposing Kimmel for the self-righteous lunatic that he is.

Barr, in a response to California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom sounding the alarm about the massive blowback the left is getting for celebrating Kirk’s death, told her followers, “Today is better than my birthday.”

Today is better than my birthday. https://t.co/sEpq3NRmqz — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) September 18, 2025

Its understandable why Barr is basking in all the glory of Kimmel’s demise.

His monologues are the epitome of the smug leftist elite’s attitude towards conservatives. If he’s gone for good, he won’t be missed.

