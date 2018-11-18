SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

Justice Sotomayor Reveals How She Greeted Brett Kavanaugh After His Confirmation

Sotomayor and KavanaughSaul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty ImagesSupreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor (left) and Brett Kavanaugh (right) (Saul Loeb / AFP / Getty Images; Brendan Smialowski / AFP / Getty Images)

By Kevin Daley
at 12:07pm
Print

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor related one of her first exchanges with Justice Brett Kavanaugh following his bitter confirmation during a wide-ranging interview with CNN Saturday.

In welcoming Kavanaugh, Sotomayor recounted a story about Justice Clarence Thomas’ arrival at the Supreme Court in 1991.

“It was Justice Thomas who tells me that when he first came to the Court, another justice approached him and said, ‘I judge you by what you do here. Welcome.’ And I repeated that story to Justice Kavanaugh when I first greeted him here,” Sotomayor told CNN political commentator David Axelrod.

Like Kavanaugh, Thomas was accused of sexual misconduct during his confirmation hearings.

Elsewhere in the interview, she explained that collegiality is essential to the high court’s work, particularly since the justices serve with one another for long periods of time.

TRENDING: Stormy Daniels: Legal War with Trump ‘Completely Destroyed’ Career

“When you’re charged with working together for most of the remainder of your life, you have to create a relationship,” Sotomayor said.

“The nine of us are now a family and we’re a family with each of us our own burdens and our own obligations to others, but this is our work family, and it’s just as important as our personal family.”

“We’ve probably spent more time with each other than most justices spend, who have spouses, with their spouses,” the justice added.

The justices projected normalcy and camaraderie after Kavanaugh joined the court. During his first day on the bench, the justices were unusually lighthearted and deferential to one another.

Do you think Justice Sotomayor has a good point?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

In his first and, to date, only remarks on the Kavanaugh confirmation, Chief Justice John Roberts promised to protect the integrity and impartiality of the court, approvingly quoting statements the new justice made during his ceremonial installation at the White House.

“As our newest colleague put it, we do not sit on opposite sides of an aisle, we do not caucus in separate rooms, we do not serve one party or one interest, we serve one nation,” the chief told an audience at the University of Minnesota Law School.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Evie Fordham

Mark Meadows and Ruben KihuenAlex Wong / Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

House Ethics Committee Sanctions Two Members of Congress

Jack Davis

Comedian Tim AllenDia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Tim Allen Puts Acosta on Blast, Attacks Liberals’ ‘Small Window’ Sense of Humor

The Western Journal

President Donald Trump smiles Thursday as he meets with Marines while visiting Marine Barracks in Washington.Andrew Harrer / Pool / Getty Images)

Trump Announces Major EPA Shakeup

Jack Davis

Actor James Woods pictured at the Writers Guild Awards in Los Angeles in 2017.Photo by Todd Williamson / Getty Images

James Woods Links Socialism to Poison, Trashes Ocasio-Cortez Supporters over Latest Snafu

Will Racke

Pedro Pardo / AFP / Getty Images

Tijuana Mayor Blasts ‘Horde’ of Caravan Migrants, Demands Immediate Action

Jack Davis

President Donald Trump told Chris Wallace of Fox News that he's leaning toward making changes to two of his top Cabinet positions.Fox News screen shot

Trump Touts Major White House Shakeup

Steven Beyer

President Donald Trump speaking at podiumNicole S Glass / Shutterstock

Trump Considering Major White House Shakeup for Journalists

Jason Hopkins

Martha McSally and Kyrsten SinemaRalph Freso / Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

GOP Audits Elections Office in County That Swung to Democrats

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.