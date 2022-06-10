Justin Bieber Cancels Shows, Reveals Paralysis and Diagnosis

Singer Justin Bieber, who has canceled two recent shows, announced on Friday that he will be sidelined by a disease known as Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Bieber told fans the news in an Instagram video captioned “IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers.”

Bieber canceled shows that had been scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday in Toronto, Fox News reported.

Ramsay Hunt syndrome “occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, Ramsay Hunt syndrome can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

Bieber, 28, told fans that the disease attacked his ear and facial nerves and has left one side of his face paralyzed.

In the Instagram video, he demonstrated that he is unable to blink his right eye or move the right side of his mouth.

Justin Bieber via Instagram: “IMPORTANT PLEASE WATCH. I love you guys and keep me in your prayers” pic.twitter.com/itS0nrsq94 — Justice Tour Updates (@JusticeTourNews) June 10, 2022

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I’m just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” he said.

“This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case, but obviously my body’s telling me I’ve got to slow down.

“I hope you guys understand. I’ll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so that I can do what I was born to do,” he said.

“In the meantime,” he said, demonstrating the effects of the syndrome, “this ain’t it.”

After thanking his fans for being patient, Bieber said, “I’m going to get better, and I’m doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal.”

Bieber said he expects to make a full recovery.

“It will go back to normal, it’s just time. We don’t know how much time it’s going to be, but it’s going to be OK,” he said.

“I have hope and I trust God,” he said. “It’s all for a reason and I’m not sure what that is right now.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “for most people, the hearing loss and facial paralysis associated with Ramsay Hunt syndrome is temporary. However, it can become permanent.”

