Justin Bieber Shares Testimony and Leads Worship at Church: 'God is Pulling Me Through a Hard Season'

Pop star Justin Bieber combined his musical talent and love for God during a mid-week church service in Los Angeles, California.

In 2014, Bieber was baptized by Carl Lentz, the pastor of Hillsong Church in New York City.

“He has had a relationship with Jesus, and his mom did a great job doing her best to plant the right seeds,” Lentz told Oprah Winfrey on an episode of “SuperSoul Sunday” in 2016. “But you can get to a point as a man where it goes from being your mama’s relationship … to yours.”

Since his profession of faith, Bieber has been outspoken about Christianity and recently led worship at Churchome in Beverly Hills, California.

According to TMZ, Bieber said he’s been hesitant to participate in leading worship before now because he didn’t want it to come across as a show.

On Aug. 28, however, he took the mic during a Wednesday service.

“Sang at church last night,” he posted on Instagram. “God is pulling me through a hard season. Having trust in Jesus at your worst times is the absolute hardest. But he is faithful to complete what he started.”

“I also want to thank my wife for being such a huge support in my life through this season.. it says in the bible count it ALL JOY when you face trials of various kinds. Sounds insane considering when u face trials u feel terrible.”

“But if we are grateful and worship god for what we do have in that season there is so much power in that… whatever pain you are going through just keep telling yourself THIS WONT LAST! Love you guys we in this together,” he concluded.

“We first met Justin when he was like 8 years old in Toronto and he’s always been a worshipper, and that’s a lot of who he is,” Churchome pastor Judah Smith said in a video posted by TMZ. “I want to be a part of a church where everybody gets a fair shake in using their gift … and far be it from me standing in the way of getting in the way of someone who clearly has a gift for worship.”

“I want to second that,” Bieber added. “I’ve kind of not done this because I didn’t want to make it seem like – Judah, you know what I’m trying to say – I just didn’t want to make people think, like, this is a show.”

“My whole message at church the other day was ‘there’s power in your weakness,’ so when you feel weak, like there are so many people in this world that are struggling, but when you step out when you’re feeling weak, like you actually… there’s just power in weakness,” he later told TMZ.

“So, when you fight through that season you usually get to the other side and it gets better.”

