Vice President Kamala Harris kept the door slightly ajar that she would do a Fox News interview, but it seems doubtful.

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy asked Harris at the Democratic National Convention Thursday night, “Are you ready for your Fox News interview?”

Harris responded with her signature laugh and said, “I’m working toward it.”

So that basically sounds like a “No,” certainly in the near term.

Doocy to Harris: Are you ready for your Fox interview? pic.twitter.com/jRN0uyDVlJ — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 23, 2024

Harris so far has not accepted a Sept. 4 debate with former President Donald Trump on Fox News.

To date, she has only confirmed that she will participate in a debate on ABC News on Sept. 10.

Harris also has not conducted a news conference nor sat down for an interview with any reporter since announced her candidacy over a month ago.

The Democrat has promised to do a sit down interview by the end of the month.

That likely will be with a very friendly news outlet, such as MSNBC.

That network’s host, Rachel Maddow, said of Harris’ nomination acceptance speech Thursday night, “You will remember where you were.”

“The speech tonight from the vice resident of the United States, Kamala Harris really introducing herself to the nation … You are going to remember where you were on this night. This was an inflection point in history,” Maddow argued.

That’s the kind of puff press Harris wants from a sit down interview with just over two months until the election.

MSNBC’s @Maddow: “You will remember where you were. The speech tonight from the vice resident of the United States, Kamala Harris really introducing herself to the nation … You are going to remember where you were on this night. This was an inflection point in history.” pic.twitter.com/biu2a4xAEX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 23, 2024



Multiple mainstream media fact checkers, like The New York Times, The Washington Post, USA Today found Harris’ speech full of lies and half-truths about her own positions and those of Donald Trump on issues like Social Security and Medicare, taxes, abortion and Project 2025.

Trump did a phone interview on Fox News following Harris’ address saying, “The biggest reaction is why didn’t she do the things she’s complaining about?”

“She could have done it three-and-half-years ago. She could do it tonight by leaving the auditorium and going to Washington, D.C. and closing the border. She doesn’t need a bill. I didn’t have a bill. I closed the border [and] created the safest border we ever had in the history of our country,” Trump argued.

He noted she has four-and-a-half months left to take action on many of the issues she raised.

Trump pointed out Harris didn’t talk about China, fracking, crime, the trade deficit, and child trafficking through the southern border.

These are the kinds of topics one would expect Harris to be questioned on during a Fox News interview and probably not one by Maddow.

Will the vice president agree to a Fox interview? Don’t hold your breath.

