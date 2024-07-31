Kamala Harris Rally Kicks Off with Rapper Performing a Song So Vulgar, It Was Mostly Censored

Megan Thee Stallion just put to music the crux of Vice President Kamala Harris’ entire political career: She’s prostituted her soul to win Democratic favor and the presumptive Democratic nomination for president.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper couldn’t have been more effective in graphically portraying just how low Harris will sink to achieve her ambitions.

As she jiggled her way all over the stage, her own lack of talent perfectly represented that of the woman who invited her to entertain at the Atlanta rally on Tuesday.

It just goes to show you that being revered in politics and entertainment has nothing to do with ability — rather it’s based on pandering.

If you can stomach more than 40 minutes of loathsome behavior that sets women back more than it elevates them, you can view Megan Thee Stallion and “Hotties for Harris” deliver their version of why you actually shouldn’t vote for Harris.







The verbiage enmeshed in the chosen songs isn’t anything to be proud of either. There is nothing present in the lyrics — or choreography — that anyone would want their daughter to strive for. It’s just plain demeaning and crude.

One comment on X perfectly captured how the performance condoned the sexualization of women — especially when it panders to an audience easily influenced by leftist propaganda and brainwashing: “Any dignity America had left is officially dead. … What does this teach young girls about their value in life? What does this teach young men about respecting women? @KamalaHarris is perpetuating and celebrating hedonism.”

“Kamala Harris’ handlers just trotted out talentless rapper Megan Thee Stallion to twerk and gyrate in front of a rally crowd while barely rapping her song because it’s so explicit to advocate for abortion,” the post read.

Harris isn’t worthy of winning a popularity contest let alone the presidency. And it seems that she continues to have problems in both, which is the reason such lengths were made to grab attention. There is nothing more unremarkable than this candidate.

But whatever gets the job done, right, Kamala?

Harris chose to announce that she’s arrived as the Democratic front runner by having women gyrate on stage.

The next time Kamala Harris says something about “decency,” remember this.

