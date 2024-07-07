Kangaroo Goes After Helpless Toddler, Launches Girl Backward in Heart-Stopping Video

The quick response of an Australian father likely saved his young daughter from being killed by a kangaroo.

News.com.au reported last month that one family’s CCTV captured a kangaroo attack that happened at their home in the province of New South Wales on Australia’s eastern coast.

The family’s 2-year-old little girl was playing in her front yard when a kangaroo shot out of nowhere and used its legs to slam her to the ground.

It then came back and tried to start stomping on her, but the father rushed over and threw something at the animal before scooping up his daughter.

Multiple kangaroos in the area then hopped away.

“Our 2-year-old was attacked by a kangaroo on Saturday in our yard,” the toddler’s mother told News.com.au.

“This juvenile male rushed her and was grunting and growling while it attacked.”

“We are very thankful that she had thick clothes on and that her father and I were nearby, less than five meters away, and could end the attack,” the mother said. “She tried to kick it back in the end. Bless her.”

The little girl did not suffer any serious injuries, just some bruises and scratches.

“Kangaroo attacks are very rare, with the NSW Department of Environment and Heritage (DEH) stating that fewer than five people a year are treated for kangaroo-related injuries,” News.com.au reported.

The incident was reminiscent of a coyote attack on a 2-year-old girl in the Los Angeles area in December 2022.

Ariya Eliyahuo had just gotten out of a car in front of her home, when a coyote grabbed onto her leg and pulled her to the ground, CNN reported.

Daycare pickup took a dangerous turn after a coyote pounced on a two-year-old girl outside her house in the US. Ariya was getting out of the car when a coyote grabbed her and attempted to drag her away. The toddler has had to have multiple rabies shots since the attack. #9News pic.twitter.com/NpfYtKWaiH — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) December 5, 2022

Once again, a father leapt into action to save his little girl from a wild animal attack.

The coyote lingered around the two at first, so Ariel Eliyahuo threw a water bottle at it, finally causing the animal to run away.

The coyote had drawn blood, so the family took Ariya to the emergency room, where she received rabies shots.

These incidents are certainly a reminder of how dangerous wildlife can be.

The animal kingdom operates based on force, so sometimes that’s the only language animals understand.

It’s no wonder God’s instructions to Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden were, “Be fruitful and multiply and fill the earth and subdue it, and have dominion over the fish of the sea and over the birds of the heavens and over every living thing that moves on the earth.”

