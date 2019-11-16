Kanye Brings Officers to Tears, Inmates to Knees with Concert: 'This Is a Mission, Not a Show'

Kanye West recently visited a jail in Texas to continue to spread the name of Jesus as he promotes his newest album “JESUS IS KING.”

Despite the criticism and hesitant acceptance of West’s lyrics from some in the Christian community, the rapper’s public conversation about Jesus is catching attention across the world.

West released his newest album on Oct. 25, and it not only featured a song about Chick-fil-A but also included biblical references throughout the album.

According to Bible Gateway, an online Bible service, there are at least 85 biblical allusions in “JESUS IS KING.”

Ahead of an appearance at Joel Osteen’s megachurch in Houston, Texas, West decided to take the Gospel, through his music, to a jail nearby.

The rapper and his choir stopped by Harris County Jail on Friday for an “impromptu performance,” according to KSAT-TV.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez shared pictures and videos from West’s visit on Twitter.

“@kanyewest visited us today,” Gonzalez wrote. “I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us.”

@kanyewest visited us today. I know he has a busy weekend in H-Town surrounding his visit to @lakewoodchurch, so appreciate him and his choir spending time with us. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3e5s92WYY1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 15, 2019

According to Gonzalez, the rapper said, “This is a mission, not a show,” during the performance — something the sheriff confirmed.

“It really was like a worship service,” Gonzalez told KSAT.

“Really uplifting not only for the inmates that are here but you could see some down on their knees for prayer to even some of our team were brought to tears. It was a very powerful moment.”

Say what you want about the man. But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ornRlEldNP — Jason Spencer (@JSpencer_HCSO) November 15, 2019

Jason Spencer, a spokesperson for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, echoed Gonzalez’s observations of the day.

“Say what you want about the man,” he wrote on Twitter. “But @kanyewest and his choir brought some light to people who needed it today at the Harris County Jail.”

