Rapper & New Christian Kanye West Now Taking Public Stand Against Pornography

Kanye West dropped his long-awaited album “Jesus is King” on Friday, but for those who have been curious about his transformation as a Christian, an interview in which he revealed his addiction to pornography and his request that his employees from engaging in premarital sex during work on the album may have been the most interesting news out of camp Kanye for the week.

In a revealing interview with Beats 1 radio, West said he had been introduced to pornography at age 5 and that quitting the habit was a major life decision.

“My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5 and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life from age 5 to now, having to kick the habit,” West said during the wide-ranging two-hour interview with Zane Lowe, according to The Daily Wire.

“It just presents itself in the open like it’s OK. I stand up and say, ‘You know, it’s not OK.’”

“Raunchy rhymes have long been a part of Kanye’s catalog for much of his career,” Billboard reported in its review of the sit-down, which took place at West’s ranch in Wyoming.

TRENDING: Schiff Flees as Fed-Up GOP Lawmakers Storm Secure Impeachment Hearing Room

The rapper pointed to his addiction to porn as one of the factors in his lyrical choices.

Kanye told Lowe that his sex addiction increased after the death of his mother following a 2007 surgical procedure.

“That Playboy that I found when I was 5 years old was written all over that VMAs moment,” West said, referencing the infamous incident where he stormed the stage at the MTV Video Music Awards as Taylor Swift received an award.

“That was such a script out of a rock star’s life. Some people drown themselves in drugs, and I drowned myself in my addiction [sex].”

Here’s the full interview; if you have roughly two hours to spare, it’s fascinating stuff:

And, if you were working with Kanye on his new album, you had to play by his rules — including no premarital sex.

Do you think pornography is addictive? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“When collaborating with others on ‘Jesus Is King,’ West set up some lifestyle guidelines that they would have to abide by in order be part of the project,” Billboard reported.

“Yeezy asked others to fast during portions of creating and also not partake in any premarital sex at times, which he knew would receive some blowback once it became public. It seemed as if he wanted the creative process to maintain its purity while the team locked in and built camaraderie. ‘When people pray together and fast together, the power is increased,’ said Ye.”

RELATED: Kanye's Christian Response to Kim Kardashian's 'Too Sexy' Dress Is Breath of Fresh Air in Sex-Obsessed Hollywood

Throughout the interview, West stressed the importance of the gospel in his life, saying his faith was rekindled by a much-publicized psychiatric emergency back in 2016.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” West said.

“I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free,” he said.

“The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital,” he added.

All of this is pretty radical stuff in the entertainment industry.

Then again, West is the one stressing, in his now-legendary Sunday Services, that he wants nothing less than “radical obedience” to God for himself and, I’m assuming, for others who want to know Jesus.

Taking a stand against pornography is pretty unpopular in a town where even mainstream movies flirt with what would have been considered borderline pornographic 20 or 30 years ago.

However, it makes sense when you consider the desensitization and addiction that porn has wrought, particularly when it’s thought of as a harmless drug that improves people’s sex lives.

Instead, what it does is lock them in an insular loop of numbing personal gratification.

Taking a stand against premarital sex, meanwhile, must sound like something out of the 1950s, both in the entertainment industry and America at large.

Yet, when you consider the devastating effect that being born out of wedlock to fatherless households can have on of children or the impact of abortion — not just on the unborn but on the women who opt for it — it makes a whole lot more sense even outside of the religious aspect.

You can guess this is going to be covered by the media as some kind of aberration.

In our modern society, it is.

The point is that it shouldn’t be.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.