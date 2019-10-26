Kanye West on Being Born Again: 'I Thought I Was the God of Culture, But Culture Was My God'

By his own admission, Kanye West is being transformed by the power of God.

After several delays and much anticipation, his new album “Jesus is King” finally dropped today. As the name suggests, the album is centered around Christian themes.

Zane Lowe from Apple Music’s Beats 1 YouTube channel interviewed West at the artist’s Yeezy campus in Wyoming about his album and his faith.

“Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me,” West said. “I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, son of God. I’m free.”

TRENDING: Schiff Flees as Fed-Up GOP Lawmakers Storm Secure Impeachment Hearing Room

West talked about how his faith has been shaped in the past few years. He told Lowe that he spent a lot of time reading the Bible and copying down Bible verses when he was hospitalized for sleep deprivation and psychosis in 2016.

“One of the things that people do now is they try to discriminate against my mind and my thoughts because of that moment,” West said. But Kanye refuses to be defined and constrained by his past of mental illness because God has freed him from it.

West began touring with Sunday Service, a touring gospel-rap group that performs on Sundays, back in January. He and his fellow musicians have led worship everywhere from Wyoming to Georgia, according to Fox News.

West called himself a ‘Nebuchadnezzar-type character’ that has been transformed by God. “I thought I was the god of culture,” he said, “but culture was my god.”

The rapper said that when he wasn’t serving God, he was serving everything else.

West opened up about his porn addiction with Lowe in the interview.

“Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5, and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age 5 to now having to kick the habit. And it just presents itself in the open, like it’s OK. And I stand up and say, you know, it’s not OK.”

RELATED: Kanye West Triggers Leftists by Mentioning Chick-fil-A in New Jesus-Centric Song

He requested that the people working with him on “Jesus is King” refrain from taking part in premarital sex while the album was being made.

“You know the devil presents so many flashy, shiny objects,” West said at a September Sunday Service in Georgia, according to Fox. “I’ve seen everything that the devil could’ve showed you via TV, videos, car dealerships, jewelry, houses, and I’ll tell you … Nothin’ beats God … and a sound mind.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.