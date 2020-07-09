Kanye West is facing criticism online after he tweeted support for the lives of unborn children.

The rapper, who has shocked his fans and others in recent years by supporting conservative causes and calling for black Americans to resist an obligatory relationship to the Democratic Party, posted an image of a child in the womb at six months.

The tweet was taken down, but a screen shot of the post shows a Google search, which queries: “What does a 6 month fetus look like.”

West commented, “These souls deserve to live.”

Breitbart News confirmed West had posted the tweet.

West later posted images of his own children on Twitter, and commented on each with a heart emoji:

In replying to the pictures of his children, some users appeared to criticize the rapper over his deleted pro-life tweet:

posting pictures of your kids will make no one forget what you said but ok — Anna (@bmdecisions) July 9, 2020

A WOMANS BODY, A WOMANS CHOICE. — the fad has more talent 〄 (@u_dont_hav_tast) July 8, 2020

STOP WCTING LIKE YOUR LAST TWEET DIDNTN HAPPEN — sophie🇳🇿 ²⁸ (@SXNFLOWERCHERRY) July 8, 2020

He learnt something from the Kardashians to post cute pictures of his children after tweeting something problematic 😭😭 — HELANG (@itsTodiii) July 9, 2020

‘Post a pic of your kid to make people like you again’ — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) July 8, 2020

“Aight, lemme make y’all forget that last tweet…” — EREИ LEИOX 🪐 (@ErenLenox) July 8, 2020

Forbes on Wednesday published an interview with West in which the music and fashion mogul attacked Planned Parenthood.

“Planned Parenthoods have been placed inside cities by white supremacists to do the Devil’s work,” West told the outlet.

He also invoked his faith in explaining his stance on abortion.

“I am pro-life because I’m following the word of the Bible,” he told Forbes.

The billionaire rapper’s recent pro-life messaging has sparked outrage among those on the left:

Kanye’s comments on Planned Parenthood are racist, not based in facts, sprinkled with all sorts of hotepery, and he’s not the only person who says it—the white supremacists in the anti-abortion movement have a vested interest in this narrative.https://t.co/2e9kgvTgFy — Renee Bracey Sherman (@RBraceySherman) July 8, 2020

I’m officially done with Kanye West. — All Love Hip Hop (@AllLoveHipHop) July 8, 2020

THIS IS KANYE WEST’S VIEWS ON ABORTION. LET THAT SINK IN. KANYE WEST IS PRO-LIFE. AKA HE BELIEVES NO WOMEN SHOULD BE ABLE TO CONTROL THEIR OWN BODIES. DON’T HUMORIZE THIS. Y’ALL WANT THIS??? pic.twitter.com/EYH1ZbxZhe — vebo (@__vebo) July 9, 2020

Planned Parenthood also responded to his comments about the abortion provider:

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but when we say that no one should stand between a woman and decisions about her body when it comes to health care, that really means NO ONE. https://t.co/VdOEBQoCVy — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) July 8, 2020

West, who has previously expressed support for President Donald Trump, broke with the president in his Forbes interview and revealed his announcement that he will run for president is not a joke.

“God just gave me the clarity and said it’s time. You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I’m not crazy. Between all of the influences and the positions that we can be put in as musicians — you go on tour, you put out all these albums, and you look up and you don’t have any money in your account,” he said.

The rapper criticized Trump, telling the outlet he heard a rumor that the president was rushed underground by the Secret Service amid rioting in Washington, D.C., outside the White House in May.

“I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker,” he said.

But West was particularly critical of Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden.

“I’m not saying Trump’s in my way, he may be a part of my way. And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You know? Obama’s special. Trump’s special. We say Kanye West is special. America needs special people that lead. Bill Clinton? Special. Joe Biden’s not special,” he said.

Regarding his planned presidential bid, West said, “I would run as a Republican if Trump wasn’t there. I will run as an independent if Trump is there.”

And West had harsh words for Democrats who take the black vote for granted.

“A lot of times just like political parties they feel all blacks have to be Democrat. This man, Joe Biden, said if you don’t vote for me, then you are not black. Well, act like we didn’t hear that? We act like we didn’t hear that man say that? That man said that,” he said.

