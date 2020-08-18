SECTIONS
Kanye West Proposes Christian Version of TikTok Called 'Jesus Tok': 'A Vision Just Came to Me'

Kanye West, who recently tweeted about the need for a cleaned-up version of TikTok, is seen above.Patrick Kovarik / Getty ImagesKanye West, who recently tweeted about the need for a cleaned-up version of TikTok, is seen above. (Patrick Kovarik / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published August 18, 2020 at 9:51am
Kanye West may be a celebrity icon, but he’s also a father — and as of late, a self-identified Christian father.

Like many faithful parents, he’s realizing there are a lot of turbulent cultural waters to navigate when trying to raise a child on the straight and narrow.

And like many children, his 7-year-old daughter North is becoming impressively tech-savvy and enjoys creating her own shorts.

In a February interview, Kim Kardashian-West told ET that making TikToks is one of the ways she bonds with her daughter.

“North has a private TikTok account, so we do lots of TikToks together, and she puts them in drafts,” Kardashian-West shared.

“She’s not allowed to post them, but we have a lot of TikToks.”

Kanye was apparently watching TikToks with his daughter recently when he realized much of the content just wasn’t suitable for her.

“A VISION JUST CAME TO ME… JESUS TOK,” he tweeted on Monday. “I WAS WATCHING TIK TOK WITH MY DAUGHTER AND AS A CHRISTIAN FATHER I WAS DISTURBED BY A LOT OF THE CONTENT BUT I COMPLETELY LOVED THE TECHNOLOGY.”

With the new name in mind, Kanye tweeted again, explaining the intent of “Jesus Tok.”

“WE PRAY WE CAN COLLABORATE WITH TIK TOK TO MAKE A CHRISTIAN MONITORED VERSION THAT FEELS SAFE FOR YOUNG CHILDREN AND THE WORLD,” he wrote.

“IN JESUS NAME AMEN.”

While many question the celebrity’s stability and faith, he certainly has changed, producing Christian music and verbally aligning himself with the Christian faith.

And it’s not just his daughter who has changed him.

Would you watch "Jesus Tok"?

Another child is at least partially responsible for his shift in music.

“I was thinking of not rapping again, because I rapped for the devil so long that I didn’t even know how to rap for God,” Kanye told GQ in April.

“Then one of my pastors told me, ‘My son just said that he would want a rap album about Jesus from Kanye West.’ He didn’t say, ‘Kanye West, you should do this,’ or ‘you need to do this.’

“He just told me something that a child said. And that one thing made the difference.”

Whether or not “Jesus Tok” ever becomes a thing, Kanye has illustrated that he thinks differently now for the sake of his children and is joining the group of parents concerned for their children’s development and character.

