CA Pastor Who Predicted Kanye West's Conversion Says Trump Will Win Second Term

President Donald Trump and faith leaders pray in the Oval Office at the White House after Trump signed a proclamation calling for a national day of prayer on Sept. 3 for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Washington, D.C.Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Donald Trump and faith leaders pray in the Oval Office at the White House after Trump signed a proclamation calling for a national day of prayer on Sept. 3 for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Washington, D.C. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images)

By Randy DeSoto
Published February 12, 2020 at 3:37pm
Los Angeles-based pastor Shawn Bolz, who prophesied years ago rapper Kanye West would become a Christian worship leader, predicts that President Donald Trump will win a second term in November.

“I felt like Trump was going to be president twice and that he would have an encounter in his second term, more of an encounter for God and who he is and for his family,” Bolz told Fox News in an interview published Wednesday.

“There’s going to be more boldness in the second term and it’s going to be disruptive, but I think it’s helpful because there’s so many systems in place that are old and tired, and need to be knocked down,” the host of the “Exploring the Prophetic” podcast added.

Bolz sees Trump tackling immigration, finance and tax issues in his second term, which will serve as “markers in his presidency.”

The Christian leader also believes the commander in chief will continue to take bold stands for Israel, which will help build the Jewish state’s credibility in the region.

Trump will “fight for Israel until they have a lot more than what they’ve had” in what has been a hostile Middle East.

A little over three years ago, when West was hospitalized at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles, Bolz declared publicly multiple times, “we aren’t ready for the coming influx of new Christians…God showed me Kanye West as a prophet and worship leader in Christianity,” according to Fox News.

Do you believe Trump will win a second term?

At the Awaken 2020 stadium event in Phoenix last month, West credited God with healing him from mental illness and addiction.

“Have you heard the Good News?” West sang. “He saved a wretch like me, and set me free.”

“See, I’ve been to the mental hospital and back, working for the devil,” he recounted to the crowd of approximately 25,000 on hand. “They didn’t think I was going to get out. They had already grabbed shovels. They said, ‘There’s something wrong with his head, so his career is dead.’”

“But Jesus saves, no matter how long you think you’ve been away,” West said. “He brought back my clarity. That’s where I found the truth.”

Bolz believes the Kardashian family is going to continue to be transformed by the rapper’s faith walk. West is married to reality-television star Kim Kardashian, and the couple have four children together.

Bolz is the first to admit he does not always get it right when declaring what he believes God is saying, but has learned better discernment through decades of practice.

The 45-year-old told Fox that most of his prophecies have come true.

“Prophecy is the ability to connect to the God of the Bible in real-time,” he explained. “Actually having an encounter with his heart.”

In his popular book “Translating God,” Bolz encourages Christians to grow in the ability to hear what God is saying and speak it out, pointing to the many examples in the Bible of the Lord communicating with and through people.

The founding pastor of the Expression 58 church points to the Apostle Paul’s exhortation to believers: “Pursue love, and desire spiritual gifts, but especially that you may prophesy.”

“But if all prophesy, and an unbeliever or an uninformed person comes in, he is convinced by all, he is convicted by all,” Paul wrote. “And thus the secrets of his heart are revealed; and so, falling down on his face, he will worship God and report that God is truly among you.”

