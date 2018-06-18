Kathy Griffin Launches Profanity Laced Attack on Melania, ‘F*** You’

Barely two weeks after comedian Samantha Bee attacked Ivanka Trump during a derogatory rant on her TBS show “Full Frontal”, another liberal comedian has verbally assaulted yet another member of the president’s family.

In response to a tweet from the First Lady’s spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham, Kathy Griffin called Melania Trump a “feckless complicit piece of s***.”

According to The Daily Wire, Griffin added insult to injury by intentionally spelling the first lady’s name wrong as “Melanie.”

The First Lady’s statement comes at a tumultuous time in the immigration debate, as the plight of immigrant children being separated from their parents at the U.S. border has become a media frenzy within the last few days.

Interestingly enough, media personalities like Kathy Griffin and Samantha Bee failed to say anything about the border crisis during Obama’s administration, although it was documented through a handful of images that have only recently been wrongly attributed to the Trump administration.

Some supporters of Melania took to Twitter to express their disgust at Griffin’s explicit “cyber bullying”:

Griffin, who also defended Samantha Bee after the latter’s attack on the president’s daughter, had told Samantha Bee on Twitter not to apologize for her tirade back in May.

It is very clear Griffin has no intention of apologizing for her own profanity-laced comments, which comes as no surprise considering her political stance and previous track record.

Griffin is an outspoken opponent of the Trump presidency, having posed in a controversial photo last year holding up an effigy of Trump’s bloody, severed head.

The graphic photo garnered her praise from fellow Trump critics and outrage from Trump supporters, but ultimately resulted in the downfall of her professional career.

She hasn’t seemed to have learned her lesson given this most recent publicity stunt–and one of her most recent tweets as well.

