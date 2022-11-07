Kathy Griffin Revives Dead Mother's Account Just Hours After Musk Ban, Tweets 2 Letters Proving She's Back

Kathy Griffin has never been known for her tactfulness. But, on Sunday, the 62-year-old comedian managed to reach a new low, even for her.

How could the woman who posted a picture of herself holding what appeared to be the severed head of Donald Trump possibly do so?

By using her dead mother’s Twitter account to solve petty grievances on Twitter.

Earlier Sunday, Griffin was banned from the Elon Musk-run Twitter for breaking one of its new rules, impersonation. She had, in fact, impersonated Musk himself.

In a tweet of his own, Musk revealed that, going forward, any Twitter users who impersonate others without clearly labeling their impersonation as “parody” will face permanent suspension.

Previously, we issued a warning before suspension, but now that we are rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning. This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 6, 2022

(It is important to note that on Monday, Musk did announce, with yet another tweet, that Griffin could have her account back — if she paid $8. This was clearly a reference to his new plans for Twitter Blue, where one would have to pay an $8 monthly fee to keep a verified account on Twitter.)

Shortly following the banning, Musk made a joke at Griffin’s expense, saying she was actually suspended for “impersonating a comedian.”

Actually, she was suspended for impersonating a comedian — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 7, 2022

Apparently, that was too much for Griffin to handle.

So, she hopped on her own dead mother’s Twitter account to respond.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

I mean… you stole that joke, you asshole. People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack.

Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something.

This is KG btw — Maggie Griffin (@TipItMaggieG) November 7, 2022

“I mean… you stole that joke, you a******. People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack. Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something. This is KG btw,” she tweeted.

Griffin’s mother, Maggie Griffin, died in 2020 at the age of 99.

Do you think that Kathy will end up getting this account banned, too? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Of course, many users on Twitter were quick to point out that this was more than a bit distasteful.

It’s not exactly a classy move to resurrect the accounts of dead loved ones for the sole purpose of lobbing insults at your enemies.

Still using her dead mother’s account, Griffin defended her actions, arguing that Maggie would be cool with it, which, of course, doesn’t make her actions any more right.

Whether or not her mother would have wanted it, as her daughter, Griffin should have taken it upon herself to preserve her own mother’s dignity.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.