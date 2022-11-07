Parler Share
Commentary
Comedian Kathy Griffin, left, attends a celebration of "On Your Feet!" in Hollywood, California, with her mom, Maggie Griffin, on July 10, 2018.
Commentary
Comedian Kathy Griffin, left, attends a celebration of "On Your Feet!" in Hollywood, California, with her mom, Maggie Griffin, on July 10, 2018. (David Livingston / Getty Images)

Kathy Griffin Revives Dead Mother's Account Just Hours After Musk Ban, Tweets 2 Letters Proving She's Back

 By Michael Austin  November 7, 2022 at 10:42am
Parler Share

Kathy Griffin has never been known for her tactfulness. But, on Sunday, the 62-year-old comedian managed to reach a new low, even for her.

How could the woman who posted a picture of herself holding what appeared to be the severed head of Donald Trump possibly do so?

By using her dead mother’s Twitter account to solve petty grievances on Twitter.

Earlier Sunday, Griffin was banned from the Elon Musk-run Twitter for breaking one of its new rules, impersonation. She had, in fact, impersonated Musk himself.

In a tweet of his own, Musk revealed that, going forward, any Twitter users who impersonate others without clearly labeling their impersonation as “parody” will face permanent suspension.

Trending:
DeSantis' Election Crime Unit Makes Another Major Illegal Voting Arrest Connected to Elections in Multiple States

(It is important to note that on Monday, Musk did announce, with yet another tweet, that Griffin could have her account back — if she paid $8. This was clearly a reference to his new plans for Twitter Blue, where one would have to pay an $8 monthly fee to keep a verified account on Twitter.)

Shortly following the banning, Musk made a joke at Griffin’s expense, saying she was actually suspended for “impersonating a comedian.”

Apparently, that was too much for Griffin to handle.

So, she hopped on her own dead mother’s Twitter account to respond.

WARNING: The following tweet contains vulgar language that some may find offensive.

Related:
Elon Musk Reveals Kathy Griffin Can Have Twitter Account Back, But It'll Cost Her

“I mean… you stole that joke, you a******. People have been posting that joke for hours, you hack. Look, please do a better job running this company. It used to mean something. This is KG btw,” she tweeted.

Griffin’s mother, Maggie Griffin, died in 2020 at the age of 99.

Do you think that Kathy will end up getting this account banned, too?

Of course, many users on Twitter were quick to point out that this was more than a bit distasteful.

It’s not exactly a classy move to resurrect the accounts of dead loved ones for the sole purpose of lobbing insults at your enemies.

Still using her dead mother’s account, Griffin defended her actions, arguing that Maggie would be cool with it, which, of course, doesn’t make her actions any more right.

Whether or not her mother would have wanted it, as her daughter, Griffin should have taken it upon herself to preserve her own mother’s dignity.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Parler Share
Michael Austin
Manager of Writing and Reporting
Michael wrote for a number of entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter. He now manages the writing and reporting teams, overseeing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, Michael volunteered as a social media influencer for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, he went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal in 2020 as a staff reporter.

Since then, Michael has been promoted to the role of Manager of Writing and Reporting. His responsibilities now include managing and directing the production of commentary, news and original reporting content.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Culture, Faith, Politics, Education, Entertainment




Kathy Griffin Revives Dead Mother's Account Just Hours After Musk Ban, Tweets 2 Letters Proving She's Back
Elon Musk Reveals Truth About Blue Check System and Confirms an Investigation Is Needed
The Evidence: Biden Is Trying to Buy the 2022 Midterms
Trump Could Still Become House Speaker in 2023 Without Even Being Elected - And He Could Impeach Biden
The Left Is Wrong: The Big Lie About Poverty
See more...

Conversation