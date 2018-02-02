Katie Pavlich: Maxine Waters and the Left Censor Anything They Don’t Like… Including Truth

California Rep. Maxine Waters and other Democrats have convinced themselves that censorship is the only viable solution when dealing with ideas they don’t agree with, conservative commentator Katie Pavlich indicated Thursday.

Speaking with Fox News host Neil Cavuto, Pavlich suggested that Waters seemed “triggered” following President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday.

Waters expressed vehement distaste for Trump’s remarks, and even stated there should be a parental advisory every time the president appears on television.

“This president with his vulgarity and his disrespect for women and people of color is a terrible role model for our children,” Waters said in a pre-recorded segment broadcast Wednesday on BET. “Whenever he appears on TV there should be a disclaimer that says ‘This may be may not be acceptable for children.'”

According to Pavlich, this statement just proves that Waters and others on the left simply can’t handle ideas and policies that run counter to their worldview.

“This seems like Mrs. Waters is triggered and she’s trying to find a way to handle herself and she needs to go to some kind of ‘safe space,'” Pavlich said on the Fox program “Your World.”

She continued, noting that the left wants to censor different ideologies, not because they aren’t true, but because they just don’t like them.

“This goes to the broader idea that the left holds that when you hear things that you don’t like, you automatically have to censor it, get rid of it, put it away. Nobody can be exposed to it and handle it in a way that is about debate, about ideology, about policies,” Pavlich said.

The Fox News contributor added that Waters’ call for a parental advisory didn’t seem to have anything to do with censoring vulgarity or bad language.

“She’s suggesting that the government come in, put a disclaimer on every single person’s television when the president of the United States speaks,” Pavlich said.

“And you’d think she’s talking about language … (and) vulgarity, but really, it’s that she wants to censor out his ideas, which is a broader problem that the left has when it comes to hearing things that they don’t like.”

Meanwhile, Waters, who boycotted the 2018 State of the Union address, has made it clear she wants nothing to do with hearing Trump out.

“One speech cannot and does not make Donald Trump presidential,” she said. “He’s not presidential and he never will be presidential. He claims that’s bringing people together but make no mistake, he is a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist.”

Waters wasn’t the only Democrat who seemed to have no interest in what the president had to say.

During Trump’s speech, Democrat Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan was clearly playing “Candy Crush” — a popular mobile game — on her phone while the president was talking about international trade.

As The Western Journal reported, a Getty photo taken at about 9:42 p.m. showed Lawrence, who is a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, playing the game. Moreover, the two congresswomen sitting to her left — fellow caucus members — were also focused on their cellphones.

Most overlooked State of the Union photo: Congressional Black Caucus members on their phones while Trump speaks — including one playing Candy Crush (photo via @GettyImages) pic.twitter.com/wkx9TLcpNT — David Martosko (@dmartosko) February 1, 2018

Moreover, as pointed out by The Hill, other Democrats also expressed their disapproval with the presidents’ remarks.

Many Democrats sat together and refused to clap when Trump talked about his accomplishments, like the passage of the historic tax reform bill late last month.

But according to Pavlich, those on both sides of the aisle — Republicans and Democrats — need to start listening to each other and having civil debates about issues on which they disagree.

“Whenever you look at someone’s argument and automatically … accuse them of having bad motives and being a bad person, that gets us nowhere when it comes to solving real, difficult and emotional problems in this country,” Pavlich said.

“I’m sick of it. The country’s sick of it. I think a lot of the reason President Trump was elected in 2016 is because of this exact thing.”

