Maxine Waters: When Trump Is on TV We Need a Parental Advisory

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters appeared on BET’s “Angela Rye’s State of the Union” Wednesday to discuss President Donald Trump’s recent State of the Union address.

The California representative, who is a regular passenger on the Trump hate train, appeared in a pre-recorded segment where she stated her thoughts on the president’s Tuesday speech.

“Yesterday Donald Trump had the audacity to call upon people to set aside differences when, in reality, he has divided Americans in ways no other modern president has done,” Waters began her statement.

“This president with his vulgarity and his disrespect for women and people of color is a terrible role model for our children,” Waters said.

She then remarked that in her opinion, Trump’s behavior and language are so abhorrent that a “disclaimer” must be displayed before he appears on the TV.

TRENDING: Luis GutiÃ©rrez Goes Off on ‘Racist’ Trump After Walking out of President’s First SOTU Address

“Whenever he appears on TV there should be a disclaimer that says ‘This may be may not be acceptable for children,’” the California Democrat added.

Waters’ wishes for a parental advisory was just one of many audacious claims she hurled throughout the 5-minute clip.

Do you think Maxine Waters has lost it? Yes No Continue with Facebook You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. – – – – – – – – or – – – – – – – – Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

She claimed that throughout his tenure in office, Trump has “defended white supremacists, targeted Muslims with his travel ban, described Mexicans as rapists and mocked people with disabilities.”

Based on this premise, Waters warned BET viewers that they shouldn’t be fooled by Trump’s State of the Union address that received a 75 percent approval rating among viewers, because, according to Waters, he is “racist.”

“One speech cannot and does not make Donald Trump presidential,” she added. “He’s not presidential and he never will be presidential. He claims that’s bringing people together but make no mistake, he is a dangerous, unprincipled, divisive, and shameful racist.”

Waters, who boycotted the 2018 State of the Union, also referenced Trump’s alleged “s—hole countries” comment about Haiti and various African nations, The Hill reported.

RELATED: Congresswoman Caught on Camera Playing ‘Candy Crush’ During Trump’s SOTU Speech

She then used the platform to plug the Democratic Party’s commitments to the country.

“We as Democrats are committed to a growing economy that leaves no one behind,” she said. “We’re committed to an economy that protects consumers and provides good jobs with fair wages, quality health care and affordable housing.”

However, it appears that the Democrat’s commitments are mirrored by Republicans and the Trump administration as various reports have revealed that the U.S. economy is booming under Trump’s leadership.

As reported by The Western Journal, the Dow Jones Industrial average reached 26,000 points in January, a first in the market’s 121-year history.

The Washington Post reported that black unemployment dropped to 6.8 percent in December, the lowest rate ever recorded by the U.S. Labor Department since 1972 — the year it began tracking the black unemployment rate. Moreover, CNN Money noted in December that the Hispanic unemployment rate is the lowest it has ever been.

And in November, a Conference Board survey revealed that consumer confidence jumped to 129.5 in 2017, the highest point reached in 17 years.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.