Kellogg Sexualizes Cereal Boxes: How They Are Indoctrinating Children Before Breakfast

Growing up in the 1980s, eating a big bowl of my favorite Kellogg’s breakfast cereal — I was a Froot Loops gal — while watching Saturday morning cartoons was the epitome of childhood innocence.

Sure, the food giant’s quirky mascots like Toucan Sam and Tony the Tiger encouraged us to consume mass quantities of high fructose corn syrup that contributed to our adulthood insulin resistance and tooth decay — but that’s nothing compared to the moral rot and perversion they’re selling to a new generation.

Kellogg has sexualized its cereal box with the release of a “Together with Pride” product that promotes acceptance of the homosexual lifestyle and encourages children to pick their pronouns — all with the help of those same lovable characters who used to mostly hawk artificially-flavored corn products.

“Limited-edition Together With Pride cereal hits shelves across the country today,” Kellogg announced in a news release Thursday, “marking the latest collaboration between Kellogg Company and GLAAD.”

The cereal, which “features berry-flavored, rainbow hearts dusted with edible glitter,” was previously only available online but will now be sold in select stores nationwide.

“Kellogg’s new Together With Pride cereal will create opportunities for homes and families to have conversations about the importance of acceptance, compassion and understanding, especially when it comes to LGBTQ+ youth,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said.

“Kellogg is not only building on an ongoing commitment to support the LGBTQ+ community, but initiatives that spotlight the importance of using correct pronouns to create safe and welcoming spaces for trans and nonbinary people.”

Apparently, all of this social justice nonsense needs to happen in families with young children — before breakfast.

Kellogg’s Instagram shows the stomach-churning image of the company’s fictional pitchmen promoting sin and exposing children to a world of perversion.

“All are welcome at the breakfast table with our NEW Together with Pride cereal coming to shelves soon,” Kellogg boasted on Instagram with the cereal box featuring old favorites Snap, Crackle and Pop front and center flanked by the brand’s other characters, including an anthropomorphic Frosted Mini-Wheat holding a Pride flag.

“For every box sold, Kellogg is donating $3 to @glaad to support the LGBTQ+ community 🌈.”

“Leave the boxes for cereal, you’re too awesome to fit into a box,” Kellogg’s Instagram shares in another post, alongside their new LGBTQ cereal box.

But the most disturbing feature is the box top that has a special spot for children to add their own pronouns of choice.

“Now your kids can write their pronouns on their cereal box! So fun! Affirm their gender, with Kellogg’s!” one user on Twitter captioned it.

Now your kids can write their pronouns on their cereal box! So fun! Affirm their gender, with Kellogg’s! pic.twitter.com/8rC33S7JGk — ♥️ (@LabelFreeBrands) May 22, 2021

There was a time when cereal boxes would feature themed mazes and puzzles to get children emotionally attached to the cereal brand with the hopes of making them customers for life.

Back then, the artificial colors in the cereal that turned milk electric blue weren’t necessarily wholesome, but the brands’ identities certainly were.

Instead, this new box is chock full of sexualized messaging intended to warp young minds into believing that homosexuality is another form of love and transgenderism is a journey of self-discovery.

If tobacco companies are not allowed to use cartoon mascots to sell cigarettes to children, how is it acceptable for a cereal company to use its cartoons to promote this utter depravity?

This promotion is proof-positive that the leftists aren’t promoting tolerance, but are instead determined to indoctrinate young minds to accept sexual deviance using the same powerful tools that sell their awful products in the first place.

Kellogg isn’t the first company to go woke with its products, but it has done so fully and unapologetically with a product that is simultaneously synonymous with childhood innocence and mostly unfit for adult consumption.

When I was a child, society protected children from exactly this sort of thing that major brands are now turning into nationwide ad campaigns.

We’d watch an “ABC After School Special” telling us how to look out for the pedophiles lurking among us, though thankfully very few of us ever encountered one.

We’d sit down to “very special episodes” of our favorite shows that warned against adults who sexualized and groomed children while the outside world was mostly free from such talk (there’s an especially fitting episode of “Diff’rent Strokes” called “The Bicycle Man” where a would-be molester feeds the young protagonist, Arnold, sugary junk food while showing him a racy cartoon).

Sadly, what’s happening in our culture is worse than anything the scare programs about strangers with candy warned us about, and the culture we inhabit is more perverse than ever.

Our children are being swayed by these huge, multinational corporations which have a bully pulpit and a mountain of cash helping them to spread this depravity to impressionable minds.

The same advertising that compels children to pester their parents to buy those cereals in the first place is now being employed to normalize and promote the homosexual and transgender agendas — and this isn’t an accident.

The left is intentionally feeding our children a steady diet of radical leftism and sexual perversion that they consider part of a complete breakfast.

But just like the sugary GMO-ladened cereals contained within those Kellogg’s boxes, savvy parents will do well to leave the company’s sick messaging and unhealthy cereals on grocery store shelves.

