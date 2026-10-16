Kelly Clarkson Gets Worst Backup Possible as Loathed Star Kathy Griffin Comes to Her Defense in Insane Feud with Small Shop Owner

With friends like a comedian who thought it was cute to pose with what appeared to be the severed head of President Donald Trump, Kelly Clarkson might not need enemies.

For those who have been insulated from the tempest swirling about Clarkson, she took to social media Saturday to stomp a Brooklyn toy store she thought treated her dismissively in a discussion about a toy bird with a $15,000 price tag.

The store, Art of Play, was not amused, leading to more back-and-forth.

And now, comedian Kathy Griffin wants to weigh in, assuming that the world will rely on the judgment of someone who posed with a prop that resembled the severed head of Trump just for giggles.

Griffin told Page Six that “I’m Team Kelly because I just love her.”

Griffin believes that Clarkson is telling the truth.

“I know her well enough to know she is not somebody who would hop online, make up a lie that would be so outrageous it could take down a business,” Griffin said.

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“She is well aware of the size of her fan base … I think Kelly probably made the post without a ton of thought. I doubt she got together with her pr and legal team. She was probably like me, posting late at night, and I believe her because she doubled down,” she said.

Griffin, who defended her stunt until the uproar all but beached her career, said the store needs to grovel.

“I actually think they look petty and the store would blow up, business-wise, if they had just said, ‘Oh my God, we’re so embarrassed,’” she said.

“I think the store could have said, ‘We all have bad days at the office, and I think whoever she was dealing with personally should have sent her flowers and said, ‘I was having a bad day,’” she said.

Store co-owner Adam Rubin has so far refused to bow to what he called Clarkson’s “reprehensible abuse of power.”

“It’s a pop star, a mechanical bird; it’s surreal. When this thing first started, everybody wanted us to die,” Rubin said, referring to Clarkson’s fan base heaping abuse upon the store based on her public pouting.

“And as the truth has come to light, thinking people realize this is reprehensible abuse of power,” he said. “We have to reconsider the place we give celebrities in our society.”

Some said Clarkson getting Griffin’s support means little.

“Kathy is just trying to attach herself to Kelly Clarkson because no one knows who Kathy is anymore,” a poster using the name Steve Waybe posted on X.

“Kathy Griffin is another star who has demonstrated … little to no executive reasoning skills when it comes to planning action ( just like KC KG has had many situations blow up in her face),” a poster named Deborah Hammon wrote on X.

Rubin told USA Today that the claim of a bad day is one Clarkson should consider using.

“Nothing happened in this shop to justify her scolding our shopkeeper on the way out, but I could let that go. Everybody has a bad day,” he said. “But things changed when she used her platform to attack us. It’s asymmetrical social warfare.”

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