Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News on Nov. 8, 2022, in New York City. George Conway is seen on the South Lawn of the White House on April 17, 2017, in Washington, D.C.
Kellyanne Conway Splits with Husband - Were His Attacks on 45 Too Much?

 By Jack Davis  March 4, 2023 at 4:30pm
Kellyanne Conway, who ran the 2016 campaign of former President Donald Trump, is getting a divorce from her husband, George Conway, who was part of the campaign to keep Trump out of the White House in 2020.

The two have been married for 22 years and have four children, according to Page Six.

“Congratulations to Kellyanne Conway on her DIVORCE from her wacko husband, Mr. Kellyanne Conway. Free at last, she has finally gotten rid of the disgusting albatross around her neck,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“She is a great person, and will now be free to lead the kind of life that she deserves…and it will be a great life without the extremely unattractive loser by her side!”

The Conways’ marriage has puzzled observers for years.

Kellyanne became a senior adviser to Trump, while George began to “lambast Trump at every opportunity on social media” as co-founder of the Lincoln Project, Page Six reported.

In her 2022 memoir, Kellyanne Conway said Ivanka Trump once gave her “the names of two local doctors who specialized in couples therapy,” according to the New York Post.

“We never went,” she wrote.

Conway used the phrase “cheating by tweeting” to describe her husband’s social media activities.

“It seemed the flood of reaction and attention he was receiving was magnetic and irresistible,” she said, according to The New York Times.

Conway also wrote about a July 2019 confrontation with her husband.

“You abandoned me for Twitter,” she said she told her husband then.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation