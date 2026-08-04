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American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 11, 2026.
American singer-songwriter Ariana Grande attends the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan. 11, 2026. (Frederic J. Brown - AFP / Getty Images)

Fans Concerned as Ariana Grande Suddenly Quits Show and Announces Plan to Withdraw from Public Life

 By Johnathan Jones  August 4, 2026 at 5:45am
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Ariana Grande, one of the world’s most recognizable pop singers, is stepping away from public life after her current concert tour ends next month.

Grande’s dramatic weight loss in recent years has sparked discussions among her fans and others, with some speculating that she may have an eating disorder.

She has not confirmed whether that is the case.

But in a statement from her representatives issued this week, the star said she is walking back over “endless” and “ongoing” public scrutiny apparently regarding her frail appearance.

Grande will finish her current tour in London on Sept. 1 before taking a break from the spotlight.

Her publicist told People magazine that Grande will pause all public appearances after the tour ends.

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The representative said:

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

A source close to the 33-year-old also told NBC News that her concerts are physically demanding.

The person said Grande “performs a very physical show and there is a lot of athleticism involved,” and that she “performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.”

Grande is also quitting an upcoming musical production in the United Kingdom that was expected to open next summer.

NBC News and People reported that the production team of the musical “Sunday in the Park” supported Grande’s decision to leave the show.

“We know this cannot have been an easy decision,” the company said.

A search for a replacement for the pop star is underway.

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Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones is a journalist, novelist, and media analyst with experience as a reporter, editor, and producer across radio, television, and digital platforms. Follow him on X: @misterjkjones




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