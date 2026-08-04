Fans Concerned as Ariana Grande Suddenly Quits Show and Announces Plan to Withdraw from Public Life

Ariana Grande, one of the world’s most recognizable pop singers, is stepping away from public life after her current concert tour ends next month.

Grande’s dramatic weight loss in recent years has sparked discussions among her fans and others, with some speculating that she may have an eating disorder.

Ariana Grande Before After pic.twitter.com/nExbJKkIZ9 — 👑Tiara: A royal priesthood. I Reign! (@CrownedTreasure) April 13, 2026

What in the anorexia has happened to Ariana Grande? Has anyone bothered to tell this 32 year old how bad she looks!?! Ariana Grande does not look healthy at all. pic.twitter.com/SeK11x0LOt — Southern FFA Family (@FFAFamily) February 21, 2026

She has not confirmed whether that is the case.

But in a statement from her representatives issued this week, the star said she is walking back over “endless” and “ongoing” public scrutiny apparently regarding her frail appearance.

Grande will finish her current tour in London on Sept. 1 before taking a break from the spotlight.

Her publicist told People magazine that Grande will pause all public appearances after the tour ends.

🔗: https://t.co/XgYewfFHra Ariana Grande is taking a break. After her Eternal Sunshine tour wraps in London on Sept. 1, the singer, 33, will be stepping away from the public eye, as scrutiny surrounding her health and dating life intensifies. 📷: Ariana Grande/Instagram pic.twitter.com/zKQW3Ozsgd — People (@people) August 2, 2026

The representative said:

“She looks forward to finishing the tour and ending it on a high note, both healthily and happily, and then taking a much-deserved break from public-facing work and appearances, which has led to endless, ongoing public scrutiny.”

A source close to the 33-year-old also told NBC News that her concerts are physically demanding.

The person said Grande “performs a very physical show and there is a lot of athleticism involved,” and that she “performs healthily and successfully at a very high level night after night.”

Grande is also quitting an upcoming musical production in the United Kingdom that was expected to open next summer.

NBC News and People reported that the production team of the musical “Sunday in the Park” supported Grande’s decision to leave the show.

Sunday in the Park with George Producers Show ‘Support’ for Ariana Grande as She Exits Production amid Public Scrutiny https://t.co/UE9RVafU6z — People (@people) August 3, 2026

“We know this cannot have been an easy decision,” the company said.

A search for a replacement for the pop star is underway.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.