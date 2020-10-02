Login
Kentucky Attorney General Hits Back Against 'Repugnant' Race-Based Attacks Over Breonna Taylor Case

By Erin Coates
Published October 2, 2020 at 1:33pm
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron responded Thursday to “repugnant” race-based attacks over his part in the Breonna Taylor investigation.

“It is so unfortunate that because I have a different political philosophy and because in my role as the attorney general and as the special prosecutor in the Breonna Taylor investigation, because I led with the facts and the truth and had that led to the conclusion, somehow I betrayed my race,” Cameron told “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“It is repugnant, it is so disappointing, but it’s par for the course. Anytime someone stands for the truth, and when that truth is different from a narrative that has been pushed by others, this is how they respond.”

The black attorney general was criticized after he announced that a Jefferson County grand jury would not bring murder charges against three Louisville police officers in connection with Taylor’s death.

Louisville police officer Brett Hankison was indicted for wanton endangerment.

Establishment media outlets and celebrities were quick to attack Cameron following his news conference on Sept. 23 announcing the decision.

CNN, in particular, said that the fact that Cameron spoke a few weeks earlier at the Republican National Convention was telling, NewsBusters reported.

Tamika Mallory, an activist and co-founder of The Women’s March, said Cameron is “a sellout,” according to NPR.

“You were used by the system to harm your own mama, your own black mama. We have no respect for you,” she said.

In response to the attacks, Cameron said “enough is enough.”

“Black Republicans, folks that believe in the truth, we’re going to stand up,” he said.

“That’s what I did in presenting all of the information to the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor investigation, that’s what I’m charged to do. That is my responsibility as the attorney general of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.”

The other two officers — Jonathan Mattingly and Myles Cosgrove — were not charged because their actions were justified in returning fire as Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired at them.

There was also no evidence that Hankison’s gunfire hit Taylor. Cameron said an FBI ballistics analysis showed Cosgrove fired the shot that killed Taylor.

“The tragedy here is that Breonna Taylor was in that hallway as well and was hit,” Cameron told host Tucker Carlson.

“But the tragedy doesn’t allow for me to not present the facts and the truth, and that’s what we’ve done here.”

