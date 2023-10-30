Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California is facing a primary challenge from a businessman in his district who is accusing him of having “failed” his constituents as a member of the “corrupt uniparty.”

David Giglio announced his campaign to unseat McCarthy in an appeal Monday morning to voters of California’s 20th Congressional District.

In a media release about the campaign, the Second Amendment advocate and self-described “America First” advocate accused the former House speaker of being part of what he called “permanent Washington.”

Giglio is running a campaign that vows to fight for term limits, close the country’s border with Mexico and stop the weaponization of government against conservatives.

But in a statement that took his campaign public, he took direct aim at McCarthy’s performance in office.

“Kevin McCarthy has failed the American people,” Giglio said in the statement that was posted to the social media platform X as well as to his campaign website.

Giglio continued:

“I am excited to announce my campaign to defeat Kevin McCarthy in California’s 20th Congressional District.

“After years of being sold out to special interests, the people of the Central Valley deserve an America First Republican fighting for them in Washington and working alongside President Donald Trump to WAGE WAR against the corrupt uniparty!”

Giglio, who describes himself in his social media account as a Catholic, a father, a husband, a teacher and a small business owner, also cited McCarthy’s historic ouster as speaker while declaring it is time for a change in the district McCarthy represents.

“Kevin McCarthy was removed as Speaker by 8 courageous members of his party for failing to keep to his promises and capitulating to Joe Biden and the radical Democrats,” Giglio stated.

He concluded:

“Kevin McCarthy must be defeated. Now more than ever, it is imperative that we replace career politicians and elect America First Republicans who will secure the southern border, stop the weaponization of government, drain the corrupt swamp, and annihilate permanent Washington.

“The American people want and deserve radical change, and I intend to do whatever it takes to fight, win, and deliver!”

McCarthy was removed from his role as speaker of the House on Oct. 3. The position was vacant for three weeks until Republican Rep. Mike Johnson was elected as speaker on Oct. 25.

McCarthy has not yet responded publicly to Giglio’s primary campaign.

He was first elected to the House in 2006.

