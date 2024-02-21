Dr. Phil Blasts Woke Mutilation on Children During Time with Joe Rogan - 'They've Just Given in to the Pressure'

Talk show host Dr. Phil McGraw has been in the public eye for a long time and has never been considered transphobic.

A protege of Oprah Winfrey, McGraw stopped producing new episodes of his show in 2023 after dominating ratings for 21 years, according to NPR.

The doctor has been no stranger to controversy or less-than-savory topics, having produced a steady stream of shock content over his time on air.

But on a recent episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” McGraw went off on major medical associations who have signed off on “gender-affirming care.”

🚨NEW: Joe Rogan and Dr. Phil discuss the American medical system’s endorsement of hormonal therapy and sexual reassignment surgery for children. “I thought the deal was first do no harm.” “They choose words like ‘gender-affirming care,’ but really what they’re talking about is… pic.twitter.com/tatUap16WR — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 20, 2024



“It’s interesting they choose words like ‘gender-affirming care,'” McGraw said, “but really, what they’re talking about is hormonal therapy or sex reassignment surgery on children.”

McGraw said that he had never seen these medical organizations sign off on anything with less information than he has on gender reassignment.

“When I ask about that, when I bring that up, then they immediately label you as transphobic,” he continued.

“And I thought that the deal was, ‘first, do no harm.”

McGraw pointed out that many European countries had stopped the practice because they could not in good conscience say that it did no harm.

“If you look at the long-term consequences if someone changes their mind at 10, 11,12, 13 years old – they can’t decide which pajamas they want to wear at night.”

The conversation went deeper into parental rights and teachers who believe they need to keep a child’s gender confusion from the parents.

“First off, this is either a psychological phenomenon or a medical phenomenon. And the teachers are not trained in either psychology or medicine,” McGraw said.

“They’re not any more trained to deal with that than they are to take out the kid’s spleen in the homeroom,” he added.

Both McGraw and Rogan criticized keeping a child’s gender identity from parents, arguing teachers are not qualified to handle these matters.

“The parent has the right to know what’s going on,” McGraw said.

Joe Rogan pointed out that not all teachers should be trusted with giving kids advice about anything.

“There’s a reason why [terrorists] have little kids become suicide bombers, because you can talk kids into almost anything. You can talk them into believing in Santa Claus,” Rogan said.

“You talk kids into believing in all kinds of ridiculous s***, ’cause they’re really young. You could easily convince them in one way or another that they’re anything — that they’re queer, that they’re trans. You could 100 percent convince some kids of all kinds of things, especially by reinforcing it with love and support and happiness. You can convince people of a lot of things,” he said.

McGraw cited European studies that showed that psychotherapy has about the same effectiveness as suppressive hormones, with much fewer long-term effects.

“If you do psychotherapy, you can ease the depression, you can ease the suicidal tendencies with psychotherapy without doing the irreversible things,” McGraw said.

“They say, Well, you can reverse those things. ‘No, that’s not true,'” he said.

“If you arrest the development, that can have ramifications long-term, or at least they can’t say it doesn’t have ramifications long-term,” he added.

McGraw said he believes that the internet has given rise to the social contagion, which has given “oxygen” to this trend.

“Now, they say there’s no social contagion here, but the girls that are claiming to be transgender, that percentage has gone up — some reports say it’s gone up 800 percent, 1,000 percent over the last several years.

“They say, ‘Well, that’s because they feel more comfortable talking about it now.’ Is that true? Or is it because you read about it, you see it on social media, and you think, ‘Well, I can distinguish myself in this way.’

“I think there is a social contagion effect. So, people jump on the bandwagon. And if it’s for a short period of time, but they’ve done things that can’t be reversed, I think that’s really tragic. And they say there are very few de-transitioners. I don’t think that’s true,” he said.

It’s easier for McGraw to talk about this dangerous situation young people are facing now that he’s retired, but it’s still encouraging to hear a prominent media personality willing to speak the truth.

Rogan’s point about how kids can be convinced of anything was also a great one, especially when you look at the disproportionate number of celebrity kids who identify as transgender.

For instance, actress Megan Fox has three sons who allegedly all like to dress up like girls.

All 3 of Megan Fox’s boys believe they are transgender. Does she belong in prison for doing that to them? pic.twitter.com/8wQuffwRO7 — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) February 16, 2024

Female genital mutilation still takes place in many African, Asian and Middle Eastern countries, according to the NIH.

In many of these cases, it’s the parents who offer up their children to be mutilated as part of their religious practices.

Such practices are abhorred by the West.

The long-term damage done by these therapies and treatments will be exponential and irreversible. Looking back in the context of history, future generations will question how this was ever allowed to occur. — Overton (@OvertonLive) February 20, 2024

But future generations will look back on us with the same kind of horror when they understand what we have allowed to happen to this generation.

And even more so when they realize that, in many cases, it was the parents who offered their children up on the altar of wokeness.

