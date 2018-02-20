The Western Journal

‘Kill the NRA’: Billboard Vandalized After Florida School Shooting

By Chris Agee
February 20, 2018 at 1:20pm

The latest in a series of apparently anti-Trump billboards across the Louisville, Kentucky, area went up recently in response to last week’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

As Fox News reported, several social media users shared images of the sign on the outskirts of the city along Interstate 65. Its message was clear: “Kill the NRA.”

The National Rifle Association’s Facebook account published a photo of the billboard on Monday, along with its own message of warning aimed at gun owners.

Here’s an image from Kentucky, this morning. To all American gun owners, this is a wakeup call. They’re coming after us. Like and share to spread the word.

Posted by NRA – National Rifle Association of America on Monday, February 19, 2018

“Here’s an image from Kentucky, this morning,” the post read. “To all American gun owners, this is a wakeup call. They’re coming after us. Like and share to spread the word.”

According to WDRB, the sign’s owner said the billboard had been vandalized.

The phrase “Resist 45” included in the corner of the billboard is a consistent theme in a series of signs that have appeared locally without much explanation following the election of President Donald Trump.

It was unclear whether earlier signs had also been vandalized or were legitimately purchased ads.

Social media posts also provided a glimpse of those signs, as reported in April by the Courier Journal.

RELATED: Don’t Tell the Left, But Knives Are Used in Far More Murders Than Rifles in the US

Black billboard says Resist 45. I love it! #dumptrump

Posted by Ben Fowler on Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Right across from Cardinal stadium. Welcome 45. #DerbyCityResist

Posted by David Horvath on Monday, March 20, 2017

Each of the signs appeared to be spray-painted with the slogan “Resist 45,” which the Courier Journal noted at the time was growing in popularity among anti-Trump activists on social media.

A Facebook group called “Resist 45” was linked in that article, though as of this writing it is no longer active on the social media site.

The slogan, along with #DerbyCityResist, had reportedly been used from the early days of the Trump administration to organize protests among activists in the Louisville area.

Outfront Media, which owns the sign altered to read “Kill the NRA,” did not provide a statement to The Associated Press.

The company indicated in a statement to local reporters that the vandalism was in the process of being removed, though it was unclear if the message remained visible as of Tuesday.

Louisville police declined to comment on the matter.

The NRA’s Facebook post calling attention to the billboard had been shared nearly 60,000 times and racked up more than 10,000 comments in just over a day.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Tags: gun control, National Rifle Association NRA, Second Amendment, shooting

By: Chris Agee on February 20, 2018 at 1:20pm

Recently Posted