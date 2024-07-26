Trump's Former Physician Savages Wray for Suggesting 45 Wasn't Hit by a Bullet

FBI Director Christopher Wray crossed the line, and now he’s being called out for it.

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who is currently a congressional representative for Texas, is now one of many calling out the bureau chief for remarks made Wednesday to the House.

“With respect to former President [Donald] Trump,” Wray told lawmakers earlier this week, “there’s some question about whether or not it’s a bullet or shrapnel that hit his ear.”

Trump, who was left with a grievous gunshot wound on his ear from the deadly July 13 rally, was understandably enraged by Wray’s doubts.

“FBI Director Christopher Wray told Congress yesterday that he wasn’t sure if I was hit by shrapnel, glass, or a bullet (the FBI never even checked!), but he was sure that Crooked Joe Biden was physically and cognitively ‘uneventful,” Trump wrote on Truth Social the day after Wray’s testimony.

“No, it was, unfortunately, a bullet that hit my ear, and hit it hard,” Trump continued. “There was no glass, there was no shrapnel. The hospital called it a ‘bullet wound to the ear,’ and that is what it was.”

Trump is not the only one upset about the flippant dismissal of his injury. The 45th president’s former physician was quick to jump in to restate the facts of the rally shooting.

“I have reviewed President Trump’s medical records from Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was initially evaluated and treated for a ‘Gunshot Wound to the Right Ear,'” Jackson wrote Friday. “Having served as an Emergency Medicine physician for over 20 years in the United States Navy, including as a combat physician on the battlefield in Iraq, I have treated many gunshot wounds in my career.

“Based on my direct observations of the injury, my relevant clinical background, and my significant experience evaluating and treating patients with similar wounds, I completely concur with the initial assessment and treatment provided by the doctors and nurses at Butler Memorial Hospital on the day of the shooting.”

Jackson then turned his attention to Wray.

“During the Congressional Hearing two days ago, FBI Director Christopher Wray suggested that it could be a bullet, shrapnel, or glass,” Jackson wrote.

“There is absolutely no evidence that it was anything other than a bullet. Congress should correct the record as confirmed by both the hospital and myself,” Jackson continued.

Jackson, not yet done, slammed the FBI head honcho for daring to hint at anything other than a bullet wound to the ear: “Director Wray is wrong and inappropriate to suggest anything else.”

Read the former White House physician’s full memorandum below:

Update on President Trump’s recovery from the bullet wound to his ear. pic.twitter.com/NWxWARznWQ — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 26, 2024

While the fact that Trump was hit by a bullet is now (almost) universally accepted, questions remain about how the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was able to penetrate rally security and fire off a deadly volley of bullets that hit the former president and others, killing one rallygoer.

While there have been no outward signs of purposeful wrongdoing by any security force present, the FBI has identified at least one person affiliated with the bureau who is now under investigation.

