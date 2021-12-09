Share
News

Kim Potter Trial: Body Cams Show Daunte Wright Repeatedly Ignored Life-Saving Command from Officers

 By Jack Davis  December 9, 2021 at 9:12am
Share

Daunte Wright had the chance to comply with police on April 11, but decided not to do so, a defense attorney said Wednesday in the trial of the police officer charged with killing him.

Kimberly Potter, who was an officer with the Brooklyn Center, Minn., police department, shot Wright to death during a traffic stop. Potter has said she meant to use a Taser on Wright, but instead fired her service weapon, killing him. She faces charges of first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter.

Defense attorney Paul Engh noted that after pulling Wright over in a traffic stop,  Potter and new officer Anthony Luckey discovered Wright was wanted on a warrant for a gun charge, making them fear Wright was armed.

Engh noted that when an attempt was made to handcuff Wright, he resisted.

“He knows exactly what he wants to do, and that is escape,” Engh said.

Trending:
'Bang, Bang. They Dead': The Last Person Parents Would Expect Just Threatened to Shoot Up a School

WARNING: The following video contains graphic footage



Engh noted that as Wright was refusing to comply, Sgt. Mychal Johnson leaned into the vehicle to grab the gear shift and prevent Wright from fleeing.

Potter “sees Johnson, whose location is key to the case, because if this guy drives away, he’s dead,” Engh said.

Will Kimberly Potter be convicted?

Engh said Wright had the option of obeying Potter, but refused to do so

“She said, ‘I’ll tase you, I’ll tase you.’ The language was direct. It was clear. It was unmistakable. And all Mr. Wright had to do was stop,” Engh said, according to NPR.

Luckey testified Tuesday that as he tried to handcuff Wright, Wright jerked his arm away, according to KSTP-TV.

Related:
Watch: Newly Released Dashcam Footage of Daunte Wright Shooting Revealed

Luckey said he told Wright, “Don’t do it, bro.”

Potter tried to grab Wright’s other arm, but he yanked it away from her, Luckey testified.

He said his next attempt to restrain Wright also failed as Wright, who was outside of the vehicle, re-entered the car.

Luckey said that he believed Wright was trying to get the vehicle going and drive away, but the officer was not able to turn off the car.

Luckey said he heard Potter tell Wright, “I’m gonna tase you.”


On Wednesday, prosecutors showed dashcam video from Potter’s squad car.

In the video, which shows Wright’s car driving away, Potter exclaims, “I just shot him.”

She puts her head in her hands and sits on the curb.

“I shot him, oh my God, oh my God,” she says.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Kim Potter Trial: Body Cams Show Daunte Wright Repeatedly Ignored Life-Saving Command from Officers
Time Gets Backlash After Naming Simone Biles, Gymnast Who Quit in the Middle of the Olympics, 'Athlete of the Year'
Man Suspected of Torching Fox News' Massive Christmas Tree Set Free Hours After Incident Thanks to Bail Reform
Sportscaster Bob Costas Skewers 'Conspicuously Mum' Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James for Hypocrisy
Money-Grubbing Hillary Clinton Will Read You Her 2016 'Victory Speech,' But Only if You Pay Her First
See more...

Conversation

The Western Journal is pleased to bring back comments to our articles! Due to threatened de-monetization by Big Tech, we had temporarily removed comments, but we have now implemented a solution to bring back the conversation that Big Tech doesn't want you to have. If you have any problems using the new commenting platform, please contact customer support at commenting-help@insticator.com. Welcome back!