Kimberly Guilfoyle Announces New Show: 'Establishment's Worst Nightmare'

Kimberly Guilfoyle will host a new show twice a week on the video platform Rumble beginning next month.

The Fox News alumnus announced the show, which will be called “The Kimberly Guilfoyle Show,” during an interview with Breitbart.

Guilfoyle, who spent 12 years with Fox, told the outlet she is excited to offer people who are tired of traditional media an alternative.

“So many millions of Americans feel left behind by the establishment media from all sides and they are looking for voices out there who they feel will give them a straight read on what’s happening,” she said.

Guilfoyle added, “This show is going to be the establishment’s worst nightmare for that reason as we are going to bust through the noise and tell the real stories that matter to the silent majority.”

The soon-to-be host also took aim at Silicon Valley.

“In a world where most Big Tech and media platforms routinely censor views that challenge establishment orthodoxy, it’s a breath of fresh air to work with a company like Rumble that values free and uncensored speech,” she said.

“You can trust that nothing will be off limits and that I will always speak my mind without fear,” Guilfoyle concluded.

Will you be watching Guilfoyle’s new show? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 40% (2 Votes) No: 60% (3 Votes)

The Trump 2020 campaign adviser is engaged to Donald Trump Jr., who hosts his own program on Rumble.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said signing Guilfoyle will help the company expand its media footprint.

“We are thrilled Kimberly is with us and will grow her already huge audience on Rumble — a platform that the left cannot cancel and big tech cannot censor,” he said, according to Breitbart.

Rumble was founded in 2013 and has been a haven for conservatives in recent years, thanks to censorship from YouTube and other Big Tech giants.

The platform is used by over 70 million people monthly, according to Statista.

Guilfoyle made news last week when she took a shot at her former husband, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom. Newsom had claimed that working for Fox turned his wife of five years into a “different person.”

“She fell prey, I think, to the culture at Fox in a deep way,” Newsom said.

Guilfoyle, who said she has been a registered Republican since she turned 18, disagreed during an interview with Charlie Kirk.

“He’s fallen prey to the left, the radical left that is pushing him so far to the left that it’s unrecognizable,” she said of her ex-husband.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.