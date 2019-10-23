Kindhearted Stranger Takes Young Girl on Shopping Spree After Learning They Were Both Foster Kids

Sundy Goodnight is a foster mom who knows what the blessing of a stable, Christian home can do for children who haven’t seen much stability or kindness in their lifetimes.

When her newest charge showed up on her doorstep without many belongings, she planned to take her shopping so they could get her all the basics she needed to be comfortable and happy in her new environment.

They went to Target, planning on just picking up a few basics, when they bumped into someone who was ready to bless them even more.

“Mind blown,” Goodnight began her recap post. “I took my newest blessing out to get a few things she needed. Like most kids who come into care, she had very little- ragged shoes, no underclothes or pajamas or socks, no toiletry items and she had clothes that didn’t fit.”

“We went shopping for necessities and to pick out a few snack items she would enjoy. As we were having a little fun in the Target costume section, a woman approached me and asked my opinion about face paint (you didn’t know I was an expert in face paint did you? I didn’t know either! ha).”

This woman got to talking with Goodnight, who told the stranger that she worked with a foster care ministry.

“The woman smiled and shared that she would love to volunteer with our organization And then shared she, herself, was in foster care as a teen.”

“My new little blessing, in child like fashion, says, ‘I’m in foster care.'”

That simple piece of information, stated factually, hit the woman and she immediately wanted to help out.

“The woman looks at me and asks, can I bless her with A TOY??? And, then for the next one hour a shopping spree happened (like the kind you see on tv where people get to run through the store and grab what they want),” Goodnight continued in her post.

Not only had the lady been in foster care herself, she was a teacher, so she clearly understood what this gift would mean to the young girl. Goodnight watched in awe as the two went on a shopping spree.

“She bought shoes, book bag, toys, and bath bombs and a fluffy blanket and pillow and fluffy socks,” Goodnight wrote. “I still can’t believe this happened. She had no idea that this girl came with basically NOTHING – BUT GOD DID!”

“I want to be Ms. Carolyn when I grow up. I want to love and give generously like she did – it was lavish. And my girl said she felt so special and she kept saying ‘God Blessed Me’ and I bet she said thank you 10 times.”

“We are currently home, playing with each new toy, wearing our new pajamas and socks and trying out the new blanket and pillow. And truly, though less than 24 hours ago her world was turned upside down – tonight a little dignity was restored, and this child whom I’m already head over heels for says she feels special and ‘rich’!” the grateful mom concluded. “My mind is officially blown.”

