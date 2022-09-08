King Charles Issues His First Statement as Ruling Monarch: A 'Period of Mourning and Change'

King Charles III issued his first statement as the head of state of the United Kingdom on Thursday.

The king, who assumed the position of monarch as a result of his mother’s death, mourned Queen Elizabeth II in the statement.

The 96-year-old queen died on Thursday, concluding her reign as the longest-tenured monarch in British history.

“The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the former Prince Charles said in a statement posted to the Royal Family Twitter account.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother,” he said. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Charles was expected to be officially proclaimed Britain’s new monarch in a meeting of the U.K’s Privy Council, according to The Telegraph.

Will King Charles III be a worthy successor to Queen Elizabeth II? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 15% (7 Votes) No: 85% (39 Votes)

This body traditionally proclaims the accession of a new monarch within 24 hours of the sitting monarch’s death.

Charles had been heir apparent to the British throne since his mother’s acceded to the throne in 1952 — standing next in line for a longer time than anyone else in history, according to the BBC. She was crowned in 1953.

Similarly, the new king is expected to receive a coronation ceremony in the coming months, according to the New York Post. However, his new position became official after his mother’s death.

The monarchy confirmed the new king would be known as King Charles III.

Clarence House confirms Charles will be known as King Charles III — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) September 8, 2022

The British government has extensive protocols in place for the pending funeral of Queen Elizabeth, according to Forbes.

As Prince of Wales, Charles married Diana Spencer in 1981, but they divorced in 1996 divorce and she died in a car crash a year later.

Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. She assumes the role of queen consort of the United Kingdom with Charles’ ascension, according to the Post.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.