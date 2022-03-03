Share
Lifestyle
News
Prince Charles speaks during a reception at Clarence House in London on Tuesday.
Prince Charles speaks during a reception at Clarence House in London on Tuesday. (Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images)

Prince Charles Blasts Putin Amid Ukraine Invasion, Breaks Silence: 'Brutal Aggression'

 By Amanda Thomason  March 3, 2022 at 9:55am
Share

While Buckingham Palace has not issued any formal statements on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the royal family tends to stay politically neutral, some of the British royals are making their disapproval of Russia quite clear.

Prince Charles has issued perhaps the most condemning statement of them all, though it wouldn’t be the first time he had something negative to say about President Vladimir Putin and Russia.

In 2014, during a trip to Canada and while visiting a museum, Charles met 78-year-old Marienne Ferguson, who lost family in the Holocaust and who fled from the Nazis.

At the time, Putin had recently seized Crimea, something that Charles clearly had feelings about, potentially spurring him to make an incendiary comment to Ferguson after hearing her story.

“I had finished showing him the exhibit and talked with him about my own family background and how I came to Canada,” Ferguson told the U.K.’s Daily Mail in 2014.

Trending:
Lauren Boebert Takes on Biden After Cameras Spot Gutsy Message On Shirt

“The prince then said, ‘And now Putin is doing just about the same as Hitler.'”



 

“I must say that I agree with him and am sure a lot of people do,” Ferguson said. “I was very surprised that he made the comment as I know they [members of the royal family] aren’t meant to say these things, but it was very heartfelt and honest.”

On Tuesday, during a statement delivered at a memorial for David Amess, a politician who was stabbed to death, Charles again clearly placed himself against Russia.



“What we saw in the terrible tragedy in Southend was an attack on democracy, on an open society, on freedom itself,” he said, according to the Southend-on-Sea British Council.

“We are seeing those same values under attack today in Ukraine in the most unconscionable way,” the prince said. “In the stand we take here, we are in solidarity with all those who are resisting brutal aggression.”

Prince William and Duchess Kate as well as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have issued their own statements regarding the war in Ukraine.

Related:
Buckingham Palace Releases Verdict on Queen's COVID Recovery as Tensions Rage Across Europe

“In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tweeted on Feb. 26.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted their statement on their website, Archewell, titled “We Stand With The People Of Ukraine.”

“Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and all of us at Archewell stand with the people of Ukraine against this breach of international and humanitarian law and encourage the global community and its leaders to do the same,” the statement read.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking




Prince Charles Blasts Putin Amid Ukraine Invasion, Breaks Silence: 'Brutal Aggression'
Buckingham Palace Releases Verdict on Queen's COVID Recovery as Tensions Rage Across Europe
Was This the Saddest 'Wheel of Fortune' Round in History?
Former Police Chief Facing 73 Felony Charges Arrested After Allegedly Faking His Death
Ukrainian Father Gives Son Special Toy Before Leaving to Fight Russians: 'Be Brave'
See more...

Conversation