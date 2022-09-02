Share
Commentary
Lifestyle
Meghan Markle attends a service to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3 in London.
Commentary
Meghan Markle attends a service to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral on June 3 in London. (Max Mumby - Indigo / Getty Images)

Out-of-Touch Meghan Markle Laments Her Fear of Not Being Able to 'Afford' $14M Mansion

 By Richard Moorhead  September 2, 2022 at 3:35pm
Share

This is what “first-world problems” look like.

American-born British royal Meghan Markle recounted being afraid she couldn’t “afford” a $14.65 million Southern California mansion she eventually bought in a Monday interview with The Cut.

“We didn’t have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn’t possible,” Markle said of her home search with husband Prince Harry.

The couple was eyeing a Montecito, California, mansion after becoming full-time U.S. residents.

“It’s like when I was younger and you’re window shopping — it’s like, I don’t want to go and look at all the things that I can’t afford. That doesn’t feel good.”

Trending:
Former Trump Ally Goes Full Villain - Sets Up Precedent for FBI to Raid Trump's Children

You poor baby.

The royals later acquired the means to purchase the luxury property when they scored a $30 million deal with Spotify to produce a podcast.

“We did everything we could to get this house,” Markle told The Cut.

Montecito has attained a reputation as a “celebrity enclave,” and Forbes describes it as one of the wealthiest municipalities in the U.S.

Do you sympathize with Markle?

Markle and Harry resigned from official royal duties in 2020. They still use the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, even as they’ve pursued a career reinvention as American-style celebrities.

Meanwhile, the progressive state of California is host to economic inequality that makes some third-world countries pale in comparison.

The state has the most homeless residents of any state in the country, according to Forbes, citing a Department of Housing and Urban Development report.

The 161,548 homeless people in California amounted to a whopping 28 percent of the total homeless population in America in 2020.

That’s more than twice California’s share of the overall national population, which is just less than 12 percent.

Related:
Meghan Markle's Podcast Completely Blows Up in Her Face After Just 1 Episode

Perhaps Markle would gain more insight into housing in California with a trip to Los Angeles’ infamous Skid Row slum.

The British monarchy has faced renewed criticism in response to Prince Andrew’s relationship with deceased American sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Some critics of the institution argue it should be abolished after the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

Elizabeth remains a national symbol in Britain, with polling showing her approval rating is much higher than Harry’s and Markle’s.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, ,
Share
Richard Moorhead
Richard Moorhead is a conservative journalist, a graduate of Arizona State University, service member, and guitar player.




Out-of-Touch Meghan Markle Laments Her Fear of Not Being Able to 'Afford' $14M Mansion
Sharp-Eyed CNN Viewers Spot Telling Change Occurring Behind Biden During His Prime Time Address
Trump Announces He Has Been Helping Jan. 6 Detainees Behind the Scenes, Promises More if Elected
Moose Brings 100 MPH Police Chase to a Grinding Halt in Alaska
Republicans Call Bizarre New Voting Rule in Alaska 'Scam to Rig Elections' After Palin Loses Congressional Race
See more...

Conversation