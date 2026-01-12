Share
News
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem sparred with CNN host Jake Tapper on Jan. 11, 2026.
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem sparred with CNN host Jake Tapper on Jan. 11, 2026. (Michael Gonzalez / Getty Images)

Kristi Noem Sets Democrats Straight on CNN: 'You Don't Get to Change the Facts Because You Don't Like Them'

 By Jack Davis  January 12, 2026 at 6:45am
Share

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem clashed with CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday over the death of anti-ICE activist Renee Good.

During her interview, Noem noted that Good “blocked the road for a long time and was yelling at them and impeding a federal law enforcement investigation.”

“That’s what you need to focus on, Jake, is, they were breaking the law by impeding and obstructing a law enforcement operation,” she said.

“They were breaking the law already. And these officers were doing their due diligence and what their training had prepared them to do to make sure they were handling it appropriately,” she added.

Tapper questioned Noem’s use of the phrase “domestic terrorist” to describe Good.

“She weaponized her vehicle to conduct an act of violence against a law enforcement officer and the public,” Noem replied, later adding, “If you look at what the definition of domestic terrorism is, it completely fits the situation on the ground.”

“This individual, as you saw in the video that we released just 48 hours after this incident, showed that this officer was hit by her vehicle. She weaponized it. And he defended his life and those colleagues around him and the public,” she said.

Tapper then disputed that facts could be determined quickly given that different spins have been put out on the same video of the incident.

Related:
Dems Are Calling Renee Good a So-Called 'Legal Observer': Here's the Leftist Group That Weaponized the Term

“The facts of the situation are that the vehicle was weaponized and it attacked the law enforcement officer. He defended himself and he defended those individuals around him,” Noem said.

“That is the definition. When there is something that is weaponized to use against the public and law enforcement, that is an act of domestic terrorism,” she said.

Noem noted the attack on ICE agents “happened in our shores. It happened here in our country. You don’t get to change the facts just because you don’t like them.”

Noem noted that earlier Wednesday, Good “had harassed and impeded law enforcement operations. That raises the suspicion level with all of these law enforcement officers as far as paying attention to what her capacity is.”

Noem said the Department of Homeland Security had given the American people the truth.

“I have provided you with facts and information to back up every single word that we have said in every single part of this investigation.  And if you don’t like it, that’s fine. But we’re going to continue to do the right thing to keep the American people safe,” she said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Kristi Noem Sets Democrats Straight on CNN: 'You Don't Get to Change the Facts Because You Don't Like Them'
Cuban President Furious After Trump Warns Country to 'Make a Deal Before It's Too Late'
Trump Weighs Military Strikes as Islamic Regime Slaughters Hundreds in Historic Resistance Movement
'Attacking Brown People': NBA Coach Says Renee Good Shooting 'Straight-Up Murder' of Woman 'Trying to Go Home'
Passengers Shocked to Find All 8 Touchdown Tires on Their Jet Were Shredded During Terrifying Landing
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation