Kyle Rittenhouse's Mom Reveals What's Next for Him in New Chapter of His Life

Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother is “relieved” that her 18-year-old son was acquitted on murder charges last week and hopes he can have a normal life once the media circus fades.

“Once that verdict was read, I was relieved for him and I started crying,” Wendy Rittenhouse told Fox News on Monday. “Seeing Kyle collapsing to the floor — it was just overwhelming.”

In response to unhinged left-wing backlash over the verdict, she underscored that “it’s not about winning or losing” and said her son feels remorseful about the shootings, but they were necessary for self-defense. The teenager shot three people, two of them fatally, during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020.

However, Rittenhouse said if destructive Black Lives Matter riots erupt again, her son will not be there.

“He does have remorse,” she said. “He would have never went down there if this would have ever happened again. He would never.”







As for the future, Rittenhouse acknowledges that Kyle’s life won’t be easy because there are people who want to hurt him, but she’s optimistic that he can eventually resume some semblance of normalcy.

“It’s going to take time, you know,” she said. “He wants to go to school. He wants to play with his dog, Milo. But it’s going to be different for him because there’s going to be people out there that want to hurt him. It’s over, but there’s another chapter in our lives.”

Rittenhouse’s lead attorney, Mark Richards, revealed that Kyle is relocating because he has been barraged with death threats.

Do you think Kyle Rittenhouse will be able to live a normal life? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (1 Votes)

“I don’t think he’ll continue to live in this area. I think it’s too dangerous,” Richards said Friday, as reported by WDJT-TV. “To me, it’s scary how many death threats we’ve had.”

In his first interview since his acquittal, Rittenhouse told Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Monday that he wants to resume in-person learning at Arizona State University, where he’s currently enrolled, and become a nurse or a lawyer.

“I want to be a nurse, so I’ve been doing the prerequisites for that,” he said.

“I don’t know for sure yet … I may change it, Rittenhouse said. “I’ve been looking into the law. I may want to become a lawyer. I haven’t completely decided yet, but I’ve been looking.”







The baby-faced teen, who has been repeatedly defamed by Democrats and their media puppets as a “white supremacist” — despite no evidence to support these smears — longs for a peaceful, normal life.

“I’m hoping I can live a quiet, stress-free life and not, be free of any intimidation or harassment and just go on with my life as a normal, 18-year-old kid attending college,” Rittenhouse said.

When asked if he feels that someone has been watching over him during his recent trials and tribulation, he told Carlson, “I feel like God has been on my side through the beginning.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.