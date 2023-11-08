Kyrsten Sinema Wants to Make a Deal with GOP Senator: 'Choose a Hostage That Is Appropriate'

Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is trying to shepherd a bipartisan solution to GOP Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s hold on military promotions.

For the past nine months, the Alabama pro-life Republican has been protesting the Pentagon’s new abortion travel policy, announced in March, that pays service members’ travel expenses to receive an abortion.

The policy change following the Supreme Court’s decision in June 2022 overturning Roe v. Wade, thereby returning abortion law fully to the states to decide.

Politico reported Tuesday that Sinema, who supports abortion rights, started back-channeling with Tuberville weeks ago to see if there is a solution that will allow the 300-plus military promotions to go forward more expeditiously.

“I still hope not to have to use a resolution” to end his protest, she said. “The best way for this to be resolved is for Coach to choose a hostage that is appropriate.”

The standing order resolution Sinema has been working on with Armed Services Chair Sen. Jack Feed has Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s support.

It would bypass the need for a Senate rule change, which would require 67 votes. Sinema’s plan only needs 60, according to Politico.

So the Arizona senator will have to find some Republicans willing to join with her and the Democrats, who have a one vote working majority in the chamber.

“In the Senate, one senator can slow a nominee for any reason, even when it comes to the military,” Politico explained.

Tuberville has told Schumer there is a way around his hold, which is to consider promotions one at a time, and so far the Senate has approved six officers in this fashion, according to The Hill.

But the downside for Democrats is the amount of Senate floor time used, time windows that could be used to approve judicial nominees and other Biden administration appointments.

“Tensions boiled over on the Senate floor last week, when defense hawk Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Todd Young (R-Ind.) and Mitt Romney (R-Utah) clashed with Tuberville when he blocked their attempt to move 115 military nominees without floor votes,” the Hill said.

Tuberville told reporters Tuesday, “I want to get this over with, but do it the right way.”

The Pentagon must undo its abortion travel policy, he said.

“I’m not lifting my holds. There are some ways around this, and we’re going to explain them to you a little bit later,” the former University of Alabama football coach told reporters.

According to Politico, so far no Republicans have endorsed Sinema’s carveout plan to move military nominees forward with group vote.

