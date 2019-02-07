Women Who’d Been Planning To Abort Babies Contact Couple After Seeing Viral ‘We Will Adopt’ Post

The pro-life vs. pro-choice conversation has been on everyone’s minds in the past couple of weeks thanks to the New York “Reproductive Health Act” and other similar bills trying to get passed.

In light of the New York bill, a handful of couples decided to make a public post asking people to consider adoption instead of abortion.

These posts were living examples of Matt Chandler’s words, “As the Church, we must not say of abortion, ‘This is murder,’ without saying to pregnant women, ‘We will serve you.‘ If we’re doing the former without the latter, we aren’t truly understanding the gospel. We must listen, love, foster, adopt, give money, babysit, donate supplies, mentor young women and support in whatever ways God has equipped us.”

Blake and Sarah Thomas, one of the couples who expressed their interest in adopting a baby on social media, told Liftable, a brand of The Western Journal, that they have been “so overwhelmed by what God has done and is doing” since they posted their plea.

The Virginia couple is no stranger to adoption. They have two children: a 6-month biological son and a 2-year-old son they adopted out of the foster care system.

So when the New York bill was passed earlier this month, they felt motivated to make it known that abortion isn’t the only answer. Sarah said, “We wanted to put a face to adoption and help women realize there is another great option available to them.”

They got the idea to post a picture on Facebook from Kevin and Nicole Cook who shared a similar post in 2015 that quickly went viral.

Sarah further described her and her husband’s heart for adoption with Liftable.

“God has given us a love for orphans and we are willing to open our home and our hearts to as many children as God sees fit to give us!”

Proverbs 24:11-12 was a prominent passage of scripture that has shaped the couple’s stance on abortion and led them to take proactive measures to advocate for the lives of the unborn.

It says: “Rescue those who are being taken away to death; hold back those who are stumbling to the slaughter. If you say, ‘Behold, we did not know this,’ does not he who weighs the heart perceive it? Does not he who keeps watch over your soul know it, and will he not repay man according to your work?”

Since sharing their post, they have been overwhelmed by the response. Dozens of mothers have reached out to them, many of whom were planning to abort their babies. Some of those mothers who reached out to Sarah and Blake are now planning to parent their babies and many others are now pursuing adoption instead of abortion.

Sarah also shared with Liftable that they are now “in the beginning steps” of pursuing an adoption with one of the mothers.

The Thomases are in absolute awe of what the Lord is doing through their simple Facebook post. Their biggest prayer, Sarah said, was to save the life of a baby who would not have the privilege to experience life. It’s a prayer that they believe has been answered.

“Our hope and prayer was to save the life of a baby who may never know the joy of being born, and the Lord has answered that prayer!”

“Our prayer is that Christian’s would come together to support and love these mother’s instead of making them feel shamed or guilted for considering abortion,” she shared. “So many families would be willing to adopt or help these mother’s keep their babies, but unless the mother’s know it many will choose the only choice they feel is available to them.”

