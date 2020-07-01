The Los Angeles City Council approved a measure on Tuesday that would allow unarmed community responders to step in for uniformed officers on nonviolent calls, according to news reports.

The initiative was unanimous and will replace cops on calls for drug overdoses and mental health issues, among other nonviolent situations, according to KCAL.

The city is likely to draw on its health and homeless departments to strategize the new style of policing.

“The Los Angeles City Council has just approved the first step in our plan to replace [the Los Angeles Police Department] with a community-based, unarmed emergency responders for non-violent calls for service,” Los Angeles City Council President Herb Wesson wrote in a Tuesday tweet.

“This is the dawn of a new era of public safety in Los Angeles.”

Wesson said the standard method of policing was “not working.”

Calls to both reform and limit the scope of law enforcement have followed the death of George Floyd, who died after a police officer knelt on his neck for roughly eight minutes.

Drastic police reforms have since taken place all over the country.

New York City officials slashed the New York Police Department‘s budget by over $1 billion on Wednesday after hundreds of protesters occupied the streets outside of city hall, and some city councilmen wanted to strip the police force of even more funding.

“To everyone who is disappointed that we did not go farther, I want to be very honest and candid, I am disappointed as well, I wanted us to go deeper,” New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson said before the final vote, according to Syracuse.com.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.