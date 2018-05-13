LA Mayor Who Would Challenge Trump Bedeviled by Obstinate Homeless Problem

Los Angeles’s chronically high homeless rate is threatening to torpedo the political career of Mayor Eric Garcetti as the virulently anti-Trump Democrat mulls a possible White House bid in 2020.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is searching for solutions to Los Angeles’ unsheltered homeless problem as the Democrat continues mulling a 2020 presidential. Analysts argue the city’s ever-increasing number of transient citizens could cost him if he runs for higher office.

“If there’s any hope of running for president, that’s the problem he has to fix,” Sherry Bebitch Jeffe, a public policy professor at the University of Southern California, told The Los Angeles Times. “It taints his legacy as mayor, and it’s also a risk if he wants to move up.”

Garcetti, who has made no bones about his plans to take on Trump, aims to get half of the city’s more than 25,000 homeless people into shelters before the end of his term. He has traveled across the country, talking jobs and infrastructure, while drawing a distinction between himself and Trump.

Yet the homeless population has exploded under Garcetti’s stewardship while national economic indicators show strong growth during Trump’s presidency.

The homeless population has ballooned to 49 percent since 2013, when Garcetti was first elected. People are falling into homelessness inside the city limits faster than officials can handle.

Several factors are to blame for the upsurge, Gracetti said in an interview Friday. Surging rents and rising inequality, the opioid crisis and lighter criminal penalties have pushed greater numbers of people onto the streets, he said.

“It is a bigger problem than it’s ever been,” Gracetti, who traveled to Iowa in April to dispel notions about California being too elitist for common folk, said.

“We’ve had the right strategies, but we’ve never had the master plan, and we’ve never had the resources.” Most of his solutions involve spending hundreds of millions of dollars on emergency shelters.

The mayor pushed a record $430 million into the city budget in 2018 to curb homelessness. Garcetti is also providing $20 million to city council districts to build shelters within a six-month window.

He’s offering those communities an additional $17 million in sanitation and cleanup funds. His city’s problems are not that much different than those plaguing the rest of California.

Economic pressures like steep housing prices and gas taxes are causing middle-class families to leave California in droves and head toward red states.

Those migrating from the coastal state are making way for places like Las Vegas and Arizona, where housing prices are relatively cheap compared to California.

RELATED: Report: Cohen Convinced Companies To Pay Him Using POTUS Connection

Median monthly rent for a Los Angeles one bedroom apartment is $2,300, while it’s more than $3,400 in San Francisco, according to industry tracker Zumper. The median rent for a Las Vegas one-bedroom unit is $925 and $945 in Phoenix. Some of the most popular areas for Californians from 2015 to 2017 were Texas, Arizona, Oregon, Washington and Colorado, United Van Lines data shows. Nevada remains a top destination, other experts also said.

California saw a loss of over 138,000 people in that 12-month period, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey data, which show more people moved out of California from 2016 to 2017 than into the state. Texas experienced an uptick of more than 79,000 people during that same time. Arizona and Nevada also gained more than 63,000 and 38,000 residents, respectively.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallern ewsfoundation.org.

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.