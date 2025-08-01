Vance Shares Hilarious Tips for Dems Linking Sydney Sweeney to Nazism – Keep it Up: 'Great Strategy, Guys'

Vice President J.D. Vance may have just offered Democrats the most sarcastically perfect advice of the year.

Reacting to the meltdown over American Eagle’s denim ads featuring actress Sydney Sweeney, Vance said the left should keep calling anyone who likes the ad a Nazi.

“That’s how you’re gonna win the midterms,” he joked.

Vance made the comments Friday during an episode of the “Ruthless Podcast.”

He was asked about one now-infamous ad that is part of the campaign entitled “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

The campaign sparked a bizarre controversy after some on the left accused American Eagle of promoting eugenics, racism, and various other isms.

Critics took issue with Sweeney’s blonde hair and blue eyes, accusing the campaign of pushing Nazism.

American Eagle used a pun — “genes” versus “jeans” — which the left spun into something sinister, and over which the reprobates on TikTok are probably still crying.

The app has been a haven for people smearing American Eagle, Sydney Sweeney, and generally anyone who did not find an objectively pretty white girl in a clothing ad offensive.

Sweeney has made herself a cultural icon. American Eagle, a company that lost relevance in recent years, tapped her to help get people in its doors.

Despite the noise, the campaign has already shown signs of success. The company’s stock price has surged.

Vance found the whole outrage laughable — literally.

“My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi,” Vance said on the podcast.

🚨 LMAO! JD Vance just reacted to leftists melting down over Sydney Sweeney “My political advice to Democrats is continue to tell everyone who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a NAZl” 🤣 “You guys, did you learn NOTHING from the 2024 election?! I actually thought one of… pic.twitter.com/qp3zLxU9lG — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 1, 2025

“That appears to be their actual strategy,” he noted.

“It actually reveals something pretty interesting about the Dems,” Vance added.

“You have like a normal, all-American, beautiful girl doing a normal jeans ad. They’re trying to sell jeans to kids in America, and they have managed to so unhinge themselves over this thing,” he said.

“Did you learn nothing from the November 2024 election?” Vance asked.

“The lesson they have apparently taken is ‘We’re gonna attack people as Nazis for thinking that Sydney Sweeney is beautiful.’”

Vance concluded with a spot-on summary of the controversy, which is that Democrats are wired to lash out and be angry.

It’s refreshing to have a vice president who can actually articulate his thoughts, and who can even be witty in the process.

