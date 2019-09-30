SECTIONS
LAPD Caves to Leftist Outcries, Drops Service After Ads Show Up on Breitbart

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks in Universal City on Sept. 18, 2019.Gabriel Olsen / Getty ImagesLos Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore speaks in Universal City on Sept. 18, 2019. (Gabriel Olsen / Getty Images)

By Cade Almond
Published September 30, 2019 at 12:18pm
The Los Angeles Police Department is changing its advertising policies after one of its recruitment ads appeared on Breitbart, a conservative news website.

The presence of the ad was first reported Saturday by Noah Shachtman, editor-in-chief of the leftist Daily Beast.

“Uhhhh why is the LAPD running recruitment ads on Breitbart?!” he asked in a tweet, implying that advertising on a conservative site was outrageous.

Many who took note of Shachtman’s tweet were incensed.

The ensuing outcry prompted LAPD Chief Michel Moore to respond personally. He was adamant his department had nothing to do with the ad and floated the possibility that it might be a “spoof.”

The LAPD’s account joined in the defense on Twitter.

“The LAPD celebrates diversity and embraces it within our ranks, and within the city we serve,” it wrote. “We are aware that a recruitment advertisement has been circulated on a website that creates a negative juxtaposition to our core values.”

The department didn’t directly buy ad space on Breitbart but rather purchased ad placements through Google. The LAPD Personnel Department soon announced that it would drop Google’s ad service in light of the episode with Breitbart, which it said doesn’t “reflect the City’s values.”

Yet again, virtue signaling has run amok, and a police department is getting dragged through the mud along with a conservative news site for pretty much nothing.

Twitter users, many of whom probably don’t live in Los Angeles anyway, were triggered by the fact that an ad might recruit Breitbart readers to the city’s police force.

To them, readers of conservative sites are a shadowy, secretive community of racist white people, while normal people get their news from left-leaning or establishment outlets.

Obviously, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Nevertheless, the leftist Twitter mob thinks it has the moral high ground over conservatives and won’t miss any opportunity to throw its weight around. Unfortunately, the LAPD felt the need to cave to the pressure.

The department likely will miss out on a surge of fantastic recruits gleaned from the readership of a staunchly pro-police website.

The only real losers here are the residents of Los Angeles.

Cade Almond
Assignment Editor
Cade graduated Lyon College with a BA in Political Science in 2019, and has since acted as an assignment editor with The Western Journal. He is a Christian first, conservative second.
