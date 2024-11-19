Lara Trump Addresses Senate Rumors After Statement from Ron DeSantis

Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump said Monday it would be “an honor” to represent the state of Florida in the U.S. Senate.

A vacancy is likely to emerge in January after Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is confirmed as secretary of State in the Trump administration.

Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, the eldest son of President-elect Donald Trump, has been mentioned as a possible contender for the post.

On Monday, speaking to WABC hosts John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby, she offered her take on the speculation.

“This is obviously up to the governor,” she said, adding that she had not yet spoken to DeSantis about the vacancy.

“I do know the Make-America-Great-Again-America-First agenda better than anyone,” she said. “I’ve lived it for nine years right alongside Donald Trump.”

“I’ve been really honored to serve as co-chair of the RNC throughtout the duration of his campaign,” she said.

“If I’m asked to serve in the capacity of the United States Senate, it’s something I would seriously consider,” she said.

“We need great people in the Senate,” she said, to confirm the president-elect’s appointments and move his agenda forward.

The Senate, she said, needs to deliver “the mandates that the American people said we must have.”

“We want our country back. We want a closed border. We want more money in our pockets. We want no new wars. We want to end what’s going on in the Middle East and in Europe,” she said.

“If it’s something I’m asked to do, it would truly be an honor,” she said.

DeSantis staked out his position in a post on X.

“Senator Marco Rubio is expected to resign from the Senate to assume duties as Secretary of State when the Trump administration takes power on January 20th, creating a vacancy roughly two months from today,” DeSantis posted.

“We have already received strong interest from several possible candidates, and we continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting. More extensive vetting and candidate interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, with a selection likely made by the beginning of January,” he said.

Senator Marco Rubio is expected to resign from the Senate to assume duties as Secretary of State when the Trump administration takes power on January 20th, creating a vacancy roughly two months from today. We have already received strong interest from several possible… — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) November 18, 2024

DeSantis offered his criteria for who he will pick.

“Florida deserves a Senator who will help President Trump deliver on his election mandate, be strong on immigration and border security, take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state, reverse the nation’s fiscal decline, be animated by conservative principles, and has a proven record of results,” he wrote.

As noted by the New York Post, DeSantis will select a replacement who will serve until a 2026 special election. Whoever is elected in 2026 will serve the balance of Rubio’s term, which ends in 2028.

Lara Trump has the backing of Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Katie Britt of Alabama, as well as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.

