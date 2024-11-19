Share
Co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump speaks during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 16.
Co-chair of the Republican National Committee Lara Trump speaks during the second day of the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on July 16. (Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images)

Lara Trump Addresses Senate Rumors After Statement from Ron DeSantis

 By Jack Davis  November 19, 2024 at 7:07am
Republican National Committee co-chair Lara Trump said Monday it would be “an honor” to represent the state of Florida in the U.S. Senate.

A vacancy is likely to emerge in January after Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida is confirmed as secretary of State in the Trump administration.

Trump, the wife of Eric Trump, the eldest son of President-elect Donald Trump, has been mentioned as a possible contender for the post.

On Monday, speaking to WABC hosts John Catsimatidis and Rita Cosby, she offered her take on the speculation.

“This is obviously up to the governor,” she said, adding that she had not yet spoken to DeSantis about the vacancy.

“I do know the Make-America-Great-Again-America-First agenda better than anyone,” she said. “I’ve lived it for nine years right alongside Donald Trump.”

“I’ve been really honored to serve as co-chair of the RNC throughtout the duration of his campaign,” she said.

“If I’m asked to serve in the capacity of the United States Senate, it’s something I would seriously consider,” she said.

Should Ron DeSantis appoint Lara Trump to the Senate?

“We need great people in the Senate,” she said, to confirm the president-elect’s appointments and move his agenda forward.

The Senate, she said, needs to deliver “the mandates that the American people said we must have.”

“We want our country back. We want a closed border. We want more money in our pockets. We want no new wars. We want to end what’s going on in the Middle East and in Europe,” she said.

“If it’s something I’m asked to do, it would truly be an honor,” she said.

DeSantis staked out his position in a post on X.

“Senator Marco Rubio is expected to resign from the Senate to assume duties as Secretary of State when the Trump administration takes power on January 20th, creating a vacancy roughly two months from today,” DeSantis posted.

“We have already received strong interest from several possible candidates, and we continue to gather names of additional candidates and conduct preliminary vetting. More extensive vetting and candidate interviews will be conducted over the next few weeks, with a selection likely made by the beginning of January,” he said.

DeSantis offered his criteria for who he will pick.

“Florida deserves a Senator who will help President Trump deliver on his election mandate, be strong on immigration and border security, take on the entrenched bureaucracy and administrative state, reverse the nation’s fiscal decline, be animated by conservative principles, and has a proven record of results,” he wrote.

As noted by the New York Post, DeSantis will select a replacement who will serve until a 2026 special election. Whoever is elected in 2026 will serve the balance of Rubio’s term, which ends in 2028.

Lara Trump has the backing of Republican Sens. Rick Scott of Florida, Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Katie Britt of Alabama, as well as Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation