Lara Trump speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on Friday.
Lara Trump speaks during the annual Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Maryland, on Friday. (Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images)

Critic Hates on Lara Trump for What She Did at Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser, But Then It All Blows Up in His Face

 By Peter Partoll  March 7, 2023 at 2:47pm
A critic of Lara Trump is taking heat on social media for his comments regarding her performance at a fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago.

On Sunday, at a fundraising event at the former president’s Florida residence, Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, walked down a runway in a blue dress pretending to be a model showing off high-end fashion.

Her performance was quickly called out by NBC Universal senior executive Mike Sington, who compared her modeling act to a drag show, saying, “Observation: There’s a very fine line between this and a drag queen show.”

Ambushed Homeowner Finds Pistol in His Face, But the Tables Quickly Turn When the Punks Are Outsmarted

Sington is trying to own conservatives who are against allowing men dressed as women to perform sexually explicit shows in front of children by comparing Lara Trump’s modeling to drag.

Of course, Twitter users responding to Sington’s tweet took issue with his “observation.”

Do you think modeling is the same as drag queen shows?

First, as many pointed out, there is a world of difference between modeling and drag. Lara Trump is a real woman who is dressing like a woman, not a man putting on a dress and makeup to satisfy some weird and perverse sexual fetish.

Pete Buttigieg Is Triggered People Criticized His Poor Footwear During Ohio Visit

Second, there was nothing overtly sexual about her performance. She just walked down the runway showing off her dress. She did not twerk or perform lude acts in front of an audience.

So, yes, there is a massive difference between Lara Trump modeling a dress and drag queens performing for children. No one was fooled by this rather ridiculous comment. One Twitter user even asked, “Dude, who are you trying to fool?”

If the left was honest, they would understand that the real difference is that one is a real woman and that the other is a man pretending to be a woman.

But because of the fad of transgenderism and the left’s refusal to acknowledge the very real differences between men and women, in their eyes, there really is not much of a difference between modeling and drag.

Peter Partoll
Peter Partoll is a commentary writer for the Western Journal and a Research Assistant for the Catholic Herald. He earned his bachelor's degree at Hillsdale College and recently finished up his masters degree at Royal Holloway University of London. You can follow him on Twitter at @p_partoll.




Conversation