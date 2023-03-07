A critic of Lara Trump is taking heat on social media for his comments regarding her performance at a fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago.

On Sunday, at a fundraising event at the former president’s Florida residence, Lara Trump, who is married to Eric Trump, walked down a runway in a blue dress pretending to be a model showing off high-end fashion.

Somebody (@BDRRescue 👀) let me pretend to be a model again today. 💃😂 👗: Anne Fontaine pic.twitter.com/BBzG8l4lEp — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) March 6, 2023

Her performance was quickly called out by NBC Universal senior executive Mike Sington, who compared her modeling act to a drag show, saying, “Observation: There’s a very fine line between this and a drag queen show.”

Lara Trump “models” at Mar-a-Lago. Observation: There’s a very fine line between this and a drag queen show. pic.twitter.com/yHSyOelVq2 — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 6, 2023

Sington is trying to own conservatives who are against allowing men dressed as women to perform sexually explicit shows in front of children by comparing Lara Trump’s modeling to drag.

Of course, Twitter users responding to Sington’s tweet took issue with his “observation.”

First, as many pointed out, there is a world of difference between modeling and drag. Lara Trump is a real woman who is dressing like a woman, not a man putting on a dress and makeup to satisfy some weird and perverse sexual fetish.

That’s a real woman, my man — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) March 6, 2023

How is it a fine line? One is natural and beautiful as made by our great God and one is sick, twisted, and perverse. — Jerrod Sessler for Congress ’24 🇺🇸 (@Sessler) March 6, 2023

Second, there was nothing overtly sexual about her performance. She just walked down the runway showing off her dress. She did not twerk or perform lude acts in front of an audience.

Really? Is she twerking in front of toddlers? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 6, 2023

So, yes, there is a massive difference between Lara Trump modeling a dress and drag queens performing for children. No one was fooled by this rather ridiculous comment. One Twitter user even asked, “Dude, who are you trying to fool?”

Dude, who are you trying to fool? — Mark Pukita (@mpukita) March 6, 2023

If the left was honest, they would understand that the real difference is that one is a real woman and that the other is a man pretending to be a woman.

But because of the fad of transgenderism and the left’s refusal to acknowledge the very real differences between men and women, in their eyes, there really is not much of a difference between modeling and drag.

