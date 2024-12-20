Share
Commentary

Larry the Cable Guy Takes Stand for Elon Musk, Absolutely Obliterates 'Grandma Purple Hair' Unhinged Dem

 By Joe Saunders  December 20, 2024 at 8:18am
If there’s a figure in American politics Democrats despise more than Donald Trump, it’s Elon Musk.

The mega-billionaire MAGA supporter is emerging as one of the most influential people in the president-elect’s circle, and the left’s fear and loathing is becoming more evident with every passing day.

A screed by Connecticut Rep. Laura DeRosa on the House floor on Thursday tried to bring the point home — referring to “President Musk” and drawing jeers from her fellow Democrats.

Fortunately, not everyone was buying it.

Larry the Cable Guy, the down-home comedian with the birth name of Daniel Lawrence Whitney and a conservative’s view of the political world, took to Musk’s social media platform X to deliver a verdict on DeRosa’s rant:

“This is lunatic behavior,” he wrote.

“Why doesn’t Grandma purple hair and all the D’s and R’s draft stand alone bills. Hmm.. then they get pissed at Musk for providing a platform where taxpayers get to see the shenanigans in real time. I have a feeling punk rock retiree here is more upset they no longer have control of what Americans get to see. ‘we gotta pass the bill to see what’s in it’ Remember that. I don’t get how just bringing single bills is controversial.”

Should Trump find an office to appoint Larry the Cable Guy to?

Musk helped tank the monstrosity of a “continuing resolution” — a 1,500-page spending bill that would avoid a government shutdown that’s now on track to begin at 12:01 Saturday.

His opposition spurred a revised spending bill — clocking in at only 116 pages — that failed in a vote on Thursday by a vote of 235 against to only 174 in favor, as The New York Times reported.

And Democrats want to blame Elon Musk for throwing a wrench into Washington’s usual practices — and they want to throw shade at Trump as supposedly subservient to one of his own supporters.

Plenty of social media users were onto it, though:

Americans have been through the “government shutdown” dramas before. In recent years, they’ve become an almost-annual tradition in the Capitol.

But this year is different.

President Joe Biden is getting ready to exit after hanging around the West Wing like an incoherent Banquo’s ghost. Trump is returning to the White House with a new team that includes Elon Musk, focusing on government efficiency.

And Democrats are terrified.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Conversation