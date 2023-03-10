Laura Ingraham Declares 'We Have a Hologram for a President' in Brutal Segment Dismantling the Left

During the 2020 campaign, when Joe Biden wasn’t just hiding in his basement to get away from COVID and/or reporters (more the latter than the former, probably), his message seemed to be the same one many candidates have used successfully in turbulent times: a return to normalcy.

This continued after the campaign was over, with Biden infamously promising the American people that there would be a return to normalcy by July 4, 2021 — just as soon as everyone got vaccinated, of course. He promised a return to normalcy from the “threat to democracy” the Republicans posed. He promised a bridge back to calmer times, the times before former President Donald Trump.

There were a few problems with this, however, and it wasn’t just that “return to normalcy” could be read as “return to the Obama era.” As Laura Ingraham noted on her Fox News show on Wednesday, it’s impossible to get back to any semblance of normalcy when “we have a hologram for a president” who has given over the reins of government to his party’s left flank.

Ingraham’s focus during the Wednesday show is what she called “the great unraveling” of America.

“The ruling class in Washington, it’s in a flat spin,” Ingraham said.

“It’s been more than two years now since Biden took power. And yet they have no success stories to tell,” Ingraham said. “Americans are getting poorer, and China is getting stronger.

“The economic outlook, we know that’s bleak. And we have a hologram for a president with a cabinet filled with people that you wouldn’t hire to tutor your fourth-grader in math.”

And look at the murderer’s row of White House officials Biden has brought in to return us to normalcy!

First there’s White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, who mistakenly called President Biden “President Obama.” (To be fair, she might not have been that far off.)

Then there was Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: “We’ve seen ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles,'” Buttigieg is seen telling a reporter in 2021. “But what about ‘Bikes, Scooters and Wheelchairs’?”

Alas, John Hughes didn’t live long enough to write and direct that sequel. I can only assume it would involve Steve Martin and John Candy stranded in Washington, D.C., after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio, spilling toxic chemicals; through a series of zany misadventures, it would take the two men from Feb. 3 to Feb. 20 to get to the site of the wreck on — you guessed it — bikes, scooters and wheelchairs. “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” it isn’t.

Then there was Vice President Kamala Harris: “I’m head of the Space Council. I love space.”

Then Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen: “I’m not sure what our division of responsibilities is,” the maven of “transitory” inflation told Congress.

And on, and on, and on. You get the picture.

But, as Ingraham noted, don’t count on the media to hold any of these people truly accountable: “A seething hatred of Republicans, Trump, his voters, it drove them to take the most extreme positions and to completely abandon their role as objective checks on power.”







And there you have it. The “return to normalcy” hasn’t come because it could never come.

Joe Biden is a hologram with hair plugs. This, ladies and gentlemen, is the new normal:

But Kamala Harris was supposed to come in and save the day, right? We all knew that Biden was a placeholder; once Trump was vanquished, he would hand the baton to a younger, sharper generation.

The Vice President thinks the border crisis is a hilarious joke. pic.twitter.com/e3SA3JdfKa — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 8, 2021

Oh. Well, there’s always Buttigieg, right?

I asked Secretary Buttigieg about the crisis in East Palestine and I guess he didn’t like that so he took a pic of me. Im just doing my job, sir. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/HjKNgF25FJ — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) February 22, 2023

This is a troika of Democratic presidential hopefuls that can’t effectively handle, in reverse order, 1) a question from a Daily Caller reporter, 2) a question from Lester Holt, and 3) the English language.

And if the rest of the cabinet was any better, trust me — they’d be getting more face-time than these three clowns.

Our enemies believe our leadership is a joke, and they may not be wrong. Americans are still suffering under historic inflation rates. A recession looms just over the horizon. Forget normalcy — most of us would simply settle for a lack of abject panic and constant unraveling, at this point.

Looking at this lineup, however, it seems even that’s too much to hope for.

