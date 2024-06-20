Mother of Woman Allegedly Killed by Illegal Immigrant Slams Biden Admin Over Comment That 'Totally Depersonalizes Her'

No American can truly share the grief of a woman who has lost her daughter to murder, but outrage at the government that allowed it is a different story.

And when it comes to a political hack cosplaying as the secretary of homeland security treating the murdered woman with the bloodless indifference of an irritated bureaucrat — every American should share her fury.

It’s a lesson that came home to Americans from Patty Morin on Wednesday night — and one they should remember in November.

Appearing on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle,” Morin described her response to an interview Department of Homeland Security Security Alejandro Mayorkas gave on CNN on Tuesday about the arrest of the suspect in the 2023 murder of Patty Morin’s daughter, Rachel.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

In a development that will surprise no one who’s followed the news about connections between illegal immigration and violent crime, it turns out the alleged killer is an illegal immigrant from El Salvador.

According to a timeline of events published Wednesday by USA Today, Rachel Morin was reported missing Aug. 5, 2023, when she didn’t return from a hike on a trail in Bel Aire, Maryland.

Her body was found the following day in a culvert. She’d been raped and was an obvious “victim of a violent homicide” USA reported.

The suspect, Victor Antonio Martinez-Hernandez, was eventually arrested in Oklahoma. He is a 23-year-old Salvadoran and suspected gang member, according to the New York Post. He’s joined the rogues’ gallery of criminals allowed into the United States under the lawlessness of the southern border inaugurated by President Joe Biden and overseen by Mayorkas.

Should Mayorkas be removed from office? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

And Morin — a 37-year-old mother of five — joins a gallery of victims, like Laken Riley and Kate Steinle, who have died brutal deaths because of it.

But listen to how Mayorkas described Morin in the CNN interview (after CNN’s Jim Acosta tossed a softball question linking all criticism to the “right-wing media”):

Mayorkas denies any responsibility for the illegal alien monster who crossed Biden’s open border in early 2023 — and went on to savagely murder Maryland mother-of-five Rachel Morin pic.twitter.com/zmrZkA9WiT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 19, 2024

It sounds like he was getting his teeth pulled to describe the murdered woman.

“Jim, first and foremost our hearts break for the children,” Mayorkas said, in a voice that sounded like it was coming straight out of a teleprompter. “The families, the loved ones, the friends, of the individual who was, uh, murdered.”

Then he appeared to remember the individual was actually a human being in her own right, though he still couldn’t muster her actual name.

“The woman,” he said. “The mother.”

That was too little, too late for Ingraham, and for Patty Morin.

“It’s a completely political statement because they’re not even willing to acknowledge that she was a female, a mother, a daughter,” Morin told Ingraham.

“It totally depersonalizes her. And makes her an object.”

It didn’t help at all that Mayorkas immediately went on to disclaim any responsibility on the part of himself or the Biden administration for Rachel Morin’s death.

“A criminal is responsible for the criminal act,” he said, summoning more of a semblance of passion defending his government and himself than he showed mouthing pieties about Rachel Morin.

“The criminal who committed this heinous act should be held accountable to the full extent of the law. And forcefully so. That is my response.”

That all may be true. It also misses the point. If Mayorkas maybe took a look at the door to his office, the business cards in his wallet, or even the papers on his impeachment that his Senate Democratic buddies squashed, he might notice the words “homeland security” are kind of prominent — and they imply a certain responsibility for the security of Americans living in the homeland.

Summoning up a pretense of righteous indignation about a criminal and his crimes — while neglecting the fact that this criminal would not have been able to commit a murder in Maryland or other crimes across the country reported by USA Today — doesn’t quite cut it.

And the fact that Martinez-Hernandez was a suspect in the murder of his girlfriend in his native El Salvador before fleeing into the asylum of Biden’s America doesn’t exactly help his case either.

Keeping out murderous foreigners — whether they’re Islamist fascists or South-of-the-Border gang-bangers — is Mayorkas’ job. And more importantly, they’re the responsibility of the president who appointed him.

Multiple polling surveys (Gallup even PBS/NPR/Marist) had shown illegal immigration being a top concern of American and, according to RealClearPolitics averages, Biden’s approval rating on the subject is dismal. It’s a topic former President Donald Trump rode to prominence in 2015 and it’s one of the strongest planks in his platform. It could be key to the 2024 election outcome.

Still, Mayorkas and Biden appear to deaf to American voices. They need to hear the message Morin delivered on Ingraham’s show, about the victims of murder, rape, robbery and other crimes being committed by the illegal aliens they’ve let walk into the United States.

“My message is that these are American citizens. These are the people that help to strengthen our country. These are the men and women that keep our country going, our economy going,” she said.

“Our families, our churches. This is the backbone of America. Us. Americans.

“To not even acknowledge that my daughter is a person … To categorize her as a statistic, it just shows how impersonal they are ….”

“Callous,” Ingraham cut in.

“Yes,” Morin agreed. “And how they don’t value life.”

No, they clearly don’t value the lives of the Americans they’re sworn to protect.

And that should make every American furious.

An Important Message from Our Staff: We who work here at The Western Journal have fought for years against Big Tech and the elites who want to shut us down and then shut America down. Make no mistake — nothing will be the same after November 2024. Will you help us fight? Will you help us expose the America-hating elites who will do everything they can to steal this election? We’re a small group of people fighting to save the country for our readers and for our own family and friends. Can we count on your help? At this point, Big Tech has cut off our access to 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone took 90% of your paycheck and there was nothing you could do. They’re trying to starve us out. Donations from readers like you have literally helped keep our lights on, and we need you now more than ever. We operate on a shoestring budget, but with that budget, we terrify the globalists. Please help us continue the fight. Stand with us, and we will never surrender. Thank you for reading The Western Journal and for believing in America. It is a pleasure to serve you. P.S. Please don’t let the America-hating left win. Stand with us today!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.