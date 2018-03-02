The Western Journal

Google Hates White Men? New Lawsuit Alleges Disturbing Discrimination

By Erin Coates
March 2, 2018 at 11:40am

A former recruiter is suing Google for discrimination in the company’s hiring practices.

Arne Wilberg claimed in the lawsuit that he was fired because he didn’t follow Google’s policy in rejecting white and Asian male job candidates, Bloomberg reported.

According to the complaint filed in Redwood City, California, Google had “irrefutable policies, memorialized in writing and consistently implemented in practice, of systematically discriminating in favor job applicants who are Hispanic, African American, or female, and against Caucasian and Asian men.”

Wilberg had worked at Google and YouTube for nine years, and said that his job was terminated because he had complained to human resources about the “illegal and discriminatory hiring practices,” according to USA Today.

He also claimed that company management deleted all digital records of the diversity requirements.

Google spokeswoman Gina Scigliano defended the company’s hiring practices.

“We have a clear policy to hire candidates based on their merit, not their identity,” she said in an emailed statement to Bloomberg. “At the same time, we unapologetically try to find a diverse pool of qualified candidates for open roles, as this helps us hire the best people, improve our culture, and build better products.”

Over the years, Google has reportedly faced criticism of employee diversity — some people say they do not include enough women and racial minorities, and others say their efforts to include those underrepresented go too far.

In 2014, technology giants like Google began sharing racial and gender diversity data and have since been pressured to increase their workforce percentages of employees that are not white or Asian men.

Do you think Google's diversity efforts have gone too far?

Earlier this year, former Google engineer James Damore alleged the internet behemoth keeps actual, physical lists of employees who declare conservative or traditional opinions during political discussions at work in a class action lawsuit, according to a report by Business Insider.

The allegations include claims that several hiring managers had publicly vowed in the past to never hire people categorized as “hostile voices,” otherwise known as conservatives.

One manager on an internal forum wrote, “I keep a written blacklist of people whom I will never allow on or near my team, based on how they view and treat their coworkers. That blacklist got a little longer today.”

Damore was fired after he created a firestorm of controversy by publishing an internal memo last summer decrying Google’s arbitrary push for diversity.

After Damore released his memo, the lawsuit reveals employees conspiring against him, The Daily Caller reported.

“You know, there are just certain ‘alternative views, including different political views’ which I do not want people to feel safe to share here,” one employee wrote in an internal message.

Another wrote, “If Google management cares enough about diversity and inclusion, they should, and I urge them to, send a clear message by not only terminating Mr. Damore, but also severely disciplining or terminating those who have expressed support.”

